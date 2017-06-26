This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 6/26/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/26/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Adding a Classifieds section to BroadwayWorld.com has been one of the site's most requested features since Day 1. But, we never could figure out a way to improve on the many other classifieds options out there for things like job listings, classes, shopping and other industry resources.

Then it hit us - make it FREE! That's right, posting listings in the new BroadwayWorld.com Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings.

Part Time Jobs: Associate

Posted On: 6/26/2017

We are looking for an Office Associate to provide administrative support to the Cherry Valley Team. This person will play an integral role in the functionality and organization of the firm. This person will be the bridge between company and interaction with clients and vendors. Attention to detail is paramount for not only excelling in this position, but in helping the company succeed. This position will oversee maintaining the company schedule, managing essential Excel spreadsheets, and engagin... (more)

Posted On: 6/26/2017

PRODUCTION AND EVENTS MANAGER Reports to: Chief Operating Officer Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time Production and Events Manager to join our vibrant, vital team at our headquarters in Brooklyn. The ideal candidate will be a mission-focused, highly organized and detail-oriented leader who will manage and execute all self-produced and contracted performances as well as internal events and concert tours. ABOUT BROOKLYN YOUTH CHORUS Named WQXR’s 2016-17 Artists-in-Residence and... (more)

Posted On: 6/23/2017

Don't have your summer plans squared away? Study with some of New York City’s most experienced musical theater masters through On The Quay’s summer intensive performance workshops. Through a specially tailored formula of private vocal coaching sessions and master classes, our program will hone your musical theater skills and culminate in a performance at The West End Lounge in New York City. Each student will receive three private sessions with On The Quays' resident music director, Keiji Ish... (more)

Posted On: 6/23/2017

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage: LORT D Second Stage) is seeking a creative, self-motivated, highly organized individual for the position of Marketing Associate. This individual will be provide wide-ranging creative and administrative support for the Asolo Rep marketing team and serve as the marketing lead for the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. The position requires strong graphic design skills and experience working in a marketing capacity for the performin... (more)

Posted On: 6/22/2017

Hello! My name is Jake Owen, I'm a graduate from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (Lucas Hedges, Billy Magnussen, Anna Camp, Dane DeHaan), and the Asso. Artistic Director of The Bridge Production Group (An Off-Broadway Theatre Company) I've began a company, Tools for Schools NYC, and have been coaching high school students to prepare and feel more comfortable and confident entering the college audition room for over 6+ years. During my time training students, I've had su... (more)

Posted On: 6/22/2017

Make-A-Movie Camp A different film is made each week! ONLY AUGUST 14TH – AUGUST 18TH For Ages 7-12 & 13-17 Students will write and star in their own original short film. We will guide them as they take their thoughts and ideas to the page, and from the page to the screen. This is a one-of-a-kind experience, and we are thrilled to be able to see what ideas our students come up with and help make it a reality on screen! Monday thru Friday 9am-3:30pm. Tuition is $780 Edgemar Cente... (more)

Posted On: 6/22/2017

Acting and Improv Camp For Ages 7-12 & 13-17 IMPROV WORKOUT: Fun improvisational games & exercises. AUDITIONING FOR FILM AND TELEVISION ON CAMERA: Practice auditioning techniques & get on camera experience. SCENE STUDY: The best way to learn is through hands on experience with direction. Work on scenes & monologues VOICE INTENSIVE: Vocal and speech exercises. Monday thru Friday 9am-3:30pm. Tuition is $535 JULY 10TH – JULY 14TH - 3 spots left AUGUST 14TH - AUGUST 18 - 3 spo... (more)

Posted On: 6/22/2017

Acting, Improvisation and Singing Camp For Ages 7-12 & 13-17 Do you love to act, sing and dance? This high energy singing Summer Camp will incorporate acting, singing, and dancing. We will create our own mini version of a musical. JULY 17TH – JULY 21TH -3 spots left JULY 24TH – JULY 29TH-3 spots left JULY 31ST – AUGUST 4TH-2 spots left Tuition: $535 Monday through Friday 9:00am-3:30pm. To register email info@michelledanner.com or call (310) 392-0815 or CLICK ... (more)

Posted On: 6/21/2017

SUMMER FILM & ACTING CAMPS FOR CHILDREN & TEENS 1-Week Long Camps from June to August Monday through Friday 9:00am-3:30pm ***We only allow 10 students per session*** Children Groups: 7-12 year olds Teen Groups: 13-17 year olds CAMP DESCRIPTION TUITION Acting and Improv Camp Develop a solid acting technique and foundation. $535 Make-a-Movie Camp A different film is made each week $780 Singing and Acting Camp This high energy singing Summer... (more)

Posted On: 6/16/2017

Job Title Theater Manager (as of 9/1/17) Salaried Position/no Benefits Part Time REQUIREMENTS Certified CPR/First Aid Certified Fitness for Fire Guard, Fire Drill Conductor, Sprinkler System and Fire Alarm System OBJECTIVE The Theater Manager’s main responsibility would be the supervision and management of the Art House Productions Art Center’s staff and operations and the continual upkeep and maintenance of all facilities, constantly monitoring and maintaining the facilities in term... (more)

Posted On: 6/14/2017

Hello Actors and Actresses! We are specifically looking for your charisma, energy, commitment and congenial nature to help us with our events! With your unpredictable schedules and our flexible hours, we are hoping to find great actors and actresses who will be a great fit for our event staffing gigs! About Us. We are Knotel. Headquarters as a service. We provide seamless and flexible work spaces and office needs for various companies, including hosting events and get-togethers for t... (more)

Posted On: 6/14/2017

Private Dance Instruction and Audition Prep for Non-Dancers--- Beginners interested in beginning dance training At Any Age, Actors and Singers preparing for an audition or role that involves dance: Award winning actress/dancer/singer can help with private instruction tailored to Your needs! Learn basic concepts, gain confidence, prep for auditions. If you feel intimidated or nervous at the thought of dancing we can help! *Special Summer Pricing--$60.00 for 1 hour private session* (Ask abou... (more)

Posted On: 6/14/2017

Seeking a musical director who is well-versed in jazz, hip-hop, and musical theatre for a new musical about New Orleans at the Midtown International Theatre Festival this summer! The story centers on a family of three Black women, a grandmother, a mother, and a daughter, andtheir community in the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina and Rite in New Orleans. Featuring musical styles ranging from New Orleans-style jazz to hip-hop and musical theatre, the story explores themes of Southern Blackness,... (more)

Posted On: 6/13/2017

Wig and Wardrobe Interns PDNYC–New York, NY Job Description The award-winning immersive theatrical production Sleep No More has opportunities for part-time wardrobe and costume shop interns who want to learn from some of the best costuming and wardrobe professionals in the industry. Sleep No More is a site specific immersive theatre production in Chelsea, New York City, created by the internationally acclaimed British theatre company Punchdrunk. It is based on Shakespeare’s tragedy M... (more)

Posted On: 6/12/2017

Wonderbound is accepting applications for the position of Technical Director. The Technical Director is part of a three-person production team that reports to the Producing Director and Artistic Director. Primary duties include: (1) all performance related technical needs for a three-production main stage season, three-four special projects, and ancillary performance needs for Wonderbound. (2) Manage and maintain Wonderbound’s partnership venue located at the Pinnacle Charter School. As Wonderbo... (more)

Posted On: 6/8/2017

OTHER SIDE OF THE TABLE presents... SUMMER 2017 - TWO 5 Week Courses! ART OF THE AUDITION Meets MONDAYS from 3:30pm-6:30pm JULY 10th - August 7th A brand new course to help musical theatre actors perfect that first impression Featuring… -approaches to current Broadway shows, what’s happening regionally, new musicals, rock musicals and more -repertoire book development -all students get the opportunity for individual audition work weekly -group disc... (more)

Posted On: 6/8/2017

OTHER SIDE OF THE TABLE presents... SUMMER 2017 - TWO 5 Week Courses! ART OF THE AUDITION Meets MONDAYS from 3:30pm-6:30pm JULY 10th - August 7th A brand new course to help musical theatre actors perfect that first impression Featuring… -approaches to current Broadway shows, what's happening regionally, new musicals, rock musicals and more -repertoire book development -all students get the opportunity for individual audition work weekly -group disc... (more)

Posted On: 6/6/2017

ASSISTANT DIRECTORS WANTED Seeking Two(2) Assistant Directors, Male and Female, for an original Drama “The Kentucky Tragedy,” headed for Broadway. Please see Wiki Entry: “Beauchamp/Sharp Tragedy” for background on the story. Producer is Dennis Kelly Higgins Please send Resumes to: dkhrosebud@yahoo.com or Contact: (212) 696-8560 (Messages). ASSISTANT DIRECTORS WANTED Seeking Two(2) Assistant Directors, Male and Female, for an original Drama “The Kentucky Tragedy,” headed ... (more)

Posted On: 6/6/2017

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theatres seeks a Bookstore Attendant for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. This part-time position is an integral part of the culture of Signature Theatre offered to the company’s subscribers and general audiences. The Bookstore Attendant should be friendly and knowledgeable about Signature Theatre programming and history, as well as the Bookstore’s books and merchandise. This position requires a motivated self-sta... (more)

Posted On: 6/1/2017

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida (LORT B Mainstage; LORT D Second Stage) seeks two Directing Fellows to serve as assistants to Asolo Rep’s directors for its 2017-18 season productions of Shakespeare In Love, Morning After Grace, Roe, Rhinoceros and Gloria. The Fellowships run mid-November 2017 to early April 2018. Primary duties include assisting the directors with day to day rehearsal and performance responsibilities, partnering with stage management to facilitate understudy rehears... (more)

Posted On: 6/1/2017

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM JOB DESCRIPTION PRODUCTION MANAGER/LIGHTING SUPERVISOR Status: Exempt Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH), established in 1969, is an institution rooted in diversity that celebrates and utilizes classical ballet and other dance forms to inspire as well as to effect change. Through its school, touring company and arts education programs, young people in the New York metropolitan area, across the country and around the world are exposed to the power of art to create a brig... (more)

Posted On: 5/27/2017

Los Angeles, California Relevant Theatricals is the theatrical production division of Madison Wells Media (MWM), a diversified media company founded by Gigi Pritzker in partnership with Clint Kisker that was named one of Fast Company’s Top Ten Most Innovative Companies in Hollywood for 2017. The producer of shows such as the Tony-nominated Million Dollar Quartet, Relevant has demonstrated success in the Broadway, regional, national and international markets, as well as Las Vegas, internation... (more)

Posted On: 5/26/2017

POSITION TITLE: Production Manager, ALONZO KING LINES BALLET POSITION SUMMARY: The Production Manager Alonzo King LINES Ballet is an integral part of the Company’s Production Personnel. The PM oversees all technical aspects of the Company’s productions, manages the production budget, supervises the production staff and advances all shows with venues. The Production Manager’s responsibilities will span 15-17 weeks of touring annually, 2 San Francisco seasons (2 weeks each) and 2 new works. ... (more)

Posted On: 5/23/2017

THE LATEST SHOW seeks a Web Design and Marketing Intern Under the direction of the production manager, the Web Design and Marketing Intern is responsible for designing, planning, developing and implementing marketing, advertising and social media initiatives in addition to establishing a program website for an up and coming late night TV style show. A small stipend is available for this position. This position has the potential of expanding provided the right match is found. The Latest... (more)

Posted On: 5/22/2017

My specialty is working with the singing actor on the selection, vocal/dramatic interpretation and presentation of musical theatre materials, both contemporary and traditional. I offer the student the opportunity to develop/refine performance skills, gain interpretive insights into the activation of text, and assemble a song portfolio tailored to the individual. I treat lyric as monologue (with an objective, conflict, discovery, resolution, etc.) using a modified Meisner approach in the act... (more)

