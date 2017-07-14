BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Photo Coverage: Casts of KINKY BOOTS, BEAUTIFUL & More Sing Out at Broadway in Bryant Park!

Jul. 14, 2017  

The best of Broadway will perform for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances will run through Thursday, August 10.

Celebrating 17 years of providing free theatre entertainment, '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park' will run from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. ET on the following Thursdays; July 20; July 27; August 3; August 10. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

Below, check out photos from this week's event, which was hosted by Dear Evan Hansen's Will Roland and featured performances from the casts of Kinky Boots, Beautiful, School of Rock, and Soulpepper's Spoon River.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

106.7 LITE FM's Delilah hosts the weeks performances

Aruba Tourism Authority Carnival Dancers

Aruba Tourism Authority Carnival Dancer

Delilah LITE FM 106.7

Delilah 106.7 LITE FM

Cohost- Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen)

From Soulpepper-Stuart Hughes, Alana Bridgewater, Raquel Duffy, John Jarvis, Michelle Monteith, Jeff Lillico, Sarah Wilson, Oliver Dennis, Paolo Santalucia, Gregory Prest and Courtney Ch'ng Lancaster

Deliah and Will Roland introduce Soulpepper- Raquel Duffy, Alana Bridgewater, John Jarvis, Stuart Hughes and Oliver Dennis

Hailey Gillis, Brendan Wall and Daniel Williston

Hailey Gillis, Brendan Wall, Daniel Williston, Richard Lam, Mike Ross, Sarah Wilson, Miranda Mulholland, Raquel Duffy, Alana Bridgewater, John Jarvis, Stuart Hughes, Oliver Dennis, Jeff Lillico, Paolo Santalucia and Michelle Monteith

Sarah Wilson and Miranda Mulholland

Raquel Duffy and Alana Bridgewater

Alana Bridgewater

Richard Lam and Mike Ross

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee

Mia Gentile

Mia Gentile

Mia Gentile

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee

Will Roland

Will Roland

Will Roland and Delilah

Paris Nix, Sidney Dupont, Abby Mueller, Nicholas Ryan and Alan Wiggins

Paris Nix, Sidney Dupont, Abby Mueller, Nicholas Ryan and Alan Wiggins

Abby Mueller

Alan Wiggins

Nicholas Ryan

Sidney Dupont

Paris Nix, Alan Wiggins, Abby Mueller, Nicholas Ryan and Sidney Dupont

Abby Mueller

Paris Nix

Paris Nix, Alan Wiggins, Nicholas Ryan and Sidney Dupont

Jonathan Wagner

Jonathan Wagner

Jonathan Wagner

Jonathan Wagner and the School of Rock Kids- Walden Sullivan, Paul Luke Bonenfant, Raghav Mehrotra, Ruth Righi, Gianna Harris, Ellie Kim, Sammy Ramirez, Rachel Katzke and Terrance Bell, Jr.

Jonathan Wagner and the School of Rock Kids- Walden Sullivan, Paul Luke Bonenfant, Raghav Mehrotra, Ruth Righi, Gianna Harris, Ellie Kim, Sammy Ramirez, Rachel Katzke and Terrance Bell, Jr.

Jonathan Wagner and the School of Rock Kids- Walden Sullivan, Paul Luke Bonenfant, Raghav Mehrotra, Ruth Righi, Gianna Harris, Ellie Kim, Sammy Ramirez, Rachel Katzke and Terrance Bell, Jr.

Jonathan Wagner and the School of Rock Kids- Walden Sullivan, Paul Luke Bonenfant, Raghav Mehrotra, Ruth Righi, Gianna Harris, Ellie Kim, Sammy Ramirez, Rachel Katzke and Terrance Bell, Jr.

Jonathan Wagner with Raghav Mehrotra and Gianna Harris

Jonathan Wagner




 

