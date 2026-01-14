STARSTRUCK World Premiere, RENT, and More Set for Bucks County Playhouse 2026 Season

​Bucks County Playhouse has unveiled its 2026 season, which includes the world premiere of “Starstruck,” featuring a score by Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls and a book by Beth Malone and Mary Ann Stratton. The production is directed and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, who serves as a member of the Playhouse's Artistic Council.

The theatre's milestone year coincides with the nation's 250th anniversary and marks the final season produced by Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman and Producer Josh Fiedler.

Since arriving at the Playhouse in 2014, the producing trio has revitalized the historic institution, expanded its national profile, nurtured new work and deepened its ties to the community of New Hope and Bucks County. Their final season is designed as a celebration — of America, of the Playhouse and of the audiences who have embraced their work for more than a decade. It features some of the Producers favorite plays and musicals — ones they believe also will resonate with Bucks County audiences.

The Playhouse also welcomes back directors and choreographers whose work has become a favorite among New Hope audiences. Eric Rosen, also an Artist Council member, returns to direct “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” Denis Jones will stage “Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific,” a musical with deep Bucks County roots. BCP Artist Council member, Hunter Foster will direct the season finale, “Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical.” Making her Playhouse debut, Jennifer Weber — whose work is currently represented on Broadway in “& Juliet” — will direct and choreograph Jonathan Larson's “Rent.” Casting for the 2026 season is by Paul Hardt.

STARSTRUCK

February 19 – March 21

Directed and choreographed by Lorin Latarro

“Starstruck” is a sharp and surprising new musical comedy set in the mountain town of Sawtooth, Idaho, where the night sky looms large and the stars have never felt closer. Astronomer Cyd DeBerg is determined to secure Dark Sky Reserve status for the town — but not if bar owner JD's neon sign has anything to say about it. When a nationally known NPR podcaster arrives to cover the conflict, small-town tensions lead to revelations about connection, change, and unexpected attraction. With a book by Tony Award–nominee Beth Malone and Mary Ann Stratton and music by Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls, “Starstruck” shines as a luminous new musical that sparkles with heart.

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

April 23 – May 23

Directed by Eric Rosen

Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize–winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a searing new production. On a steamy night in the Mississippi Delta, the family gathers to celebrate Big Daddy's birthday as Maggie “the Cat” fights to save her marriage to Brick. Beneath the surface, secrets, lies, and simmering betrayals threaten to erupt. This iconic American drama remains as electrifying and sexy today as when it first debuted.

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S SOUTH PACIFIC

June 18 – July 26

Directed and choreographed by Denis Jones

Rodgers & Hammerstein's legendary wartime romance — with historic roots in Bucks County — returns in honor of the nation's 250th anniversary. Set on a lush island paradise during World War II, the musical follows a young nurse who falls for a charming plantation owner as the world around them edges toward war. Featuring beloved classics including “Some Enchanted Evening” and “Younger Than Springtime,” “South Pacific” remains one of Broadway's most enduring love stories.

RENT

August 13 – September 13

Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber

Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking musical returns to the Playhouse in a dynamic new staging by Tony-nominated director/choreographer Jennifer Weber. Set in Manhattan's East Village, “Rent” follows a group of artists searching for connection, meaning, and truth against the backdrop of gritty New York in the 1990s. With iconic songs including “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Light My Candle,” Rent is a celebration of love, community, and chosen family.

HOLIDAY INN: THE NEW Irving Berlin MUSICAL

November 19 – January 3

Directed by Hunter Foster

Celebrate the joy of every season with Holiday Inn, the Broadway musical inspired by the classic film. Featuring over 20 Irving Berlin hits — including “Blue Skies,” “Heat Wave,” and the Oscar-winning “White Christmas” — the show follows the owner of Connecticut farmhouse who transforms it into an unlikely holiday-first entertainment haven. With showstopping dance numbers and heartwarming romance, “Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn” is a festive treat for the whole family.