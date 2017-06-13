Hottest Articles on BWW 6/6/2017 - 6/13/2017
Delta Sponsored 2012 Guthrie Theater Season Which Featured Obama Inspired Julius Caesar
by Alan Henry - June 12, 2017
On Sunday night, Delta Air Lines announced that they were ending their four-year-old sponsorship agreement with the Public Theater over their current Shakespeare in the Park production of JULIUS CAESAR. The play, which is set to open at Central Park's Delacorte Theatre on Monday, depicts the Roman dictator in a way that calls to mind President Donald Trump. (more...)
Public Theater Releases Statement on Controversy Surrounding Trump-Themed JULIUS CAESAR
by Matt Tamanini - June 12, 2017
Following news that two major sponsors, Delta Air Lines and Bank of America had pulled financial support for The Public Theater in response to their Donald Trump-Themed Shakespeare in the Park production of JULIUS CAESAR, the Public Theater has released a statement. (more...)
UPDATE: Delta and Bank of America Pull Public Theater Sponsorship Following Trump-Themed JULIUS CAESAR
by Matt Tamanini - June 11, 2017
On Sunday night, Delta Air Lines announced that they were ending their four-year-old sponsorship agreement with the Public Theater over their current Shakespeare in the Park production of JULIUS CAESAR. The play, which is set to open at Central Park's Delacorte Theatre on Monday, depicts the Roman dictator in a way that calls to mind President Donald Trump. (more...)
VIDEO: Practically Perfect! James Corden Presents 'Crosswalk the Musical: MARY POPPINS' on LATE LATE SHOW
by Caryn Robbins - June 07, 2017
Below, watch host James Corden and his acting company perform the iconic musical in the middle of a London crosswalk - with a little help from Sir Ben Kingsley! (more...)
VIDEO: Kevin Spacey Opens TONY AWARDS with Musical Spoof of Broadway's Best
by TV News Desk - June 11, 2017
Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey opened THE 71st ANNUAL TONY AWARDS live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City with a spoof on the hit musicals of the Broadway season. Watch the performance below! (more...)
Broadway's Got You Babe: Cher Bio-Musical to Land on Broadway in 2018
by BWW News Desk - June 06, 2017
Do you believe in life after love? If not then, Cher is about to make believers of all of us when the musical based on her life and career makes its way to Broadway in spring of 2018. (more...)
BWW Interview: Killian Donnelly On Playing Jean Valjean In LES MISERABLES
by Marianka Swain - June 12, 2017
Killian Donnelly's stellar musical career includes Kinky Boots, Memphis, The Commitments, Billy Elliot and The Phantom of the Opera. From tonight, he becomes the new West End Jean Valjean in Les Miserables. (more...)
2017 Theater Fans' Choice Awards Results! DEAR EVAN HANSEN, GREAT COMET, PLAY THAT GOES WRONG & MISS SAIGON Win Big!
by BWW Special Coverage - June 07, 2017
Your Voice Matters! Voting Opens Today for the 2017 Theater Fans' Choice Awards. Awards season in NYC is now in FULL swing, and with the critics, press, and industry all having their chances to nominate and vote -- now it's the fans' turn. Don't worry about snubs either, we've got our biggest and best nominee list ever! (more...)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN, OSLO, Ben Platt & Bette Midler Top 2017 Tony Awards - All the Winners!
by BWW News Desk - June 11, 2017
This is the moment! The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network tonight, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway. (more...)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 6/8 - THE MAN IN THE CEILING, JOSEPH, and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - June 09, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature FUN HOME, SOMETHING ROTTEN, BEAUTIFUL and More! (more...)
VIDEO: Ben Platt & Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'Waving Through a Window' on THE TONYS
by BWW News Desk - June 12, 2017
Tony Award winner Ben Platt and the cast of the Tony-Award winning musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN performed the show's signature song 'Waving Through a Window' on last night's TONY AWARDS. Watch the performance below! (more...)
Breaking: Who Will Perform at the 2017 Tony Awards? List Announced!
by BWW News Desk - June 08, 2017
The Tony Awards have announced an incredible line up of performances for the 71stAnnual Tony Awards, which will broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS, Sunday, June 11th, 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT time delay). The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. (more...)
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Kevin Spacey-Hosted TONY AWARDS
by BWW News Desk - June 12, 2017
While early ratings numbers indicate that viewership took a steep fall from last year's HAMILTON-dominated show, critics are now offering their own assessments of the broadcast. Check out the reviews below (more...)
VIDEO: James Corden & Emily Blunt Perform ROMEO AND JULIET to Modern Soundtrack
by TV News Desk - June 09, 2017
On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, host James Corden and guest Emily Blunt perform an abridged version of the William Shakespeare classic love story, ROMEO AND JULIET set to 14 modern songs, across seven different sets and just one take to get it right. (more...)
Jessica Grove, Jennifer Cody, Jason Graae, Zonya Love and More Complete 2017 Music Circus Season Casting
by BWW News Desk - June 06, 2017
After auditioning performers in New York City, Los Angeles and Sacramento, California Musical Theatre has confirmed casting for all five shows in the 67th Music Circus season. The cast is loaded with Broadway veterans-some of whom are making their Music Circus debuts-Tony Award nominees, and audience favorites from previous Music Circus productions. (more...)
Overlooked Honors: Twelve 2017 Tony Categories We Wish Existed
by Alexa Criscitiello - June 10, 2017
Each year, the Tony Awards honor Broadway's best and brightest from the current season. And though the awards are many, each year there are a few shows that bring a little something new and different to the stage that deserve their own brand of recognition. (more...)
Photo Flash: First Look - James Corden Stops Traffic for 'Crosswalk the Musical: MARY POPPINS'
by Caryn Robbins - June 06, 2017
Appropriately, the troop put on a production of MARY POPPINS, recruiting the acting talents of Sir Ben Kingsley in the role of Bert. Corden himself donned the iconic nanny costume to take on the title role. (more...)
Sara Bareilles, Glenn Close, Sutton Foster, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More to Appear at 71st Annual Tony Awards
by BWW News Desk - June 06, 2017
Additional stars have been announced for the 71st Annual Tony Awards, which will broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS, Sunday, June 11th, 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT time delay). The TONY AWARDS are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. (more...)
PHOTOS: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda in MARY POPPINS RETURNS + More Details Revealed!
by BWW News Desk - June 07, 2017
New details and images are revealed for Disney's highly anticipated MARY POPPINS RETURNS in the new issue of Entertainment Weekly, on stands this Friday. (more...)
Julie Andrews Will Not Appear in Disney's MARY POPPINS RETURNS
by Caryn Robbins - June 09, 2017
To the disappointment of MARY POPPINS fans everywhere, director Rob Marshall revealed that the original magical nanny, Julie Andrews, will not be making an appearance in Disney's highly anticipated MARY POPPINS RETURNS. (more...)