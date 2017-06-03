Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/3/2017
|
Melissa Errico 'SINGS SONDHEIM' at 54 Below - 6/3/2017
Tony Award-nominated singer & actress Melissa Errico will return to Feinstein's/54 Below on Saturday, June 3 at 7pm for the NYC debut of her acclaimed concert 'Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim,' where she will lend her gorgeous voice to the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim, including songs from shows of his that she has starred in.
|
BROADWAY BARES Sizzles in Fire Island Pines Striptease for BC/EFA - 6/3/2017
Fire Island will sizzle with the sexiest striptease show of the summer when Broadway Bares returns to Fire Island Pines.
|
Coopers, Pinkham & Silverman Bring Lerner & Loewe Hits to 92Y - 6/3/2017
Rob Berman, music director of the New York City Center Encores! series and recent Broadway musicals Dames at Sea, Bright Star and Tuck Everlasting, makes his L&L debut as artistic director for a captivating season-closer and night of romantic songs, from 'Almost Like Being in Love' to 'I Could Have Danced All Night.' Bringing Lerner and Loewe's worlds to life: the father-daughter team of Chuck Cooper and Lilli Cooper (The Life, and Spring Awakening, respectively); A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder co-stars Bryce Pinkham and Lauren Worsham; and Side Show's Ryan Silverman.
|
Franklin, Mitchell and Donica Sign on for WNO Opera Gala - 6/3/2017
Washington National Opera (WNO) today announces additional performers for its star-studded 2017 WNO Opera Gala, Trading Voices, celebrating WNO Board Chairman Jacqueline Badger Mars, on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in the Kennedy Center Opera House.
|
Project Y Theatre Company Commission 9 Plays by Women - 6/3/2017
|
Joshua Kobak Releases OH THE EFFEN PLACES YOU'LL EFFEN GO Book - 6/3/2017
Joshua Kobak (RENT, TARZAN, FUERZA BRUTA, AMERICAN IDIOT, SPIDERMAN TURN OFF THE DARK) has been a few 'effen' places: from Broadway stages performing over 23 parts in 5 shows, to touring the continent 3 times on his motorcycle while performing in Broadway National Tours, to ultimately dealing with injuries that expanded his personal inner journey more vastly than the physical adventures he had taken.
|
City Parks Foundation Kicks Off SUMMERSTAGE 2017 Season - 6/3/2017
City Parks Foundation has announced the 2017 season of SummerStage, New York City's largest free outdoor performing arts festival, bringing more than 100 performances to Central Park and 15 neighborhood parks throughout the five boroughs. T
|
WNO Announces Star-Studded Gala With Renee Fleming, Denyce Graves, and Leslie Odom Jr. - 6/3/2017
Washington National Opera (WNO) today announces an exciting conclusion to its 2016–2017 season: the 2017 WNO Opera Gala, celebrating WNO Board Chairman Jacqueline Badger Mars, who will step down as Chairman this summer. The Gala, on Saturday, June 3, 2017, will include a concert in the Kennedy Center Opera House featuring the WNO Orchestra and an array of musical stars who will pay special tribute to Jacqueline Mars's visionary leadership of WNO: legendary soprano Rene?e Fleming, superstar mezzo-soprano and D.C. native Denyce Graves, and Hamilton Tony Award® winner Leslie Odom Jr. The Gala is presented as part of JFKC, the Kennedy Center's season-long celebration of John F. Kennedy's centennial, and explores the themes of service and gratitude, which are often associated with President Kennedy.
|
Michael Urie Returns as Host of 2017 Drama Desk Awards - 6/4/2017
The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 8:00 PM at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street), it was announced today by Charles Wright, Drama Desk President and Gretchen Shugart, CEO of TheaterMania.com and Managing Executive Producer of the Drama Desk Awards. TheaterMania will present the awards ceremony for the sixth consecutive year.
|
Stephen Schwartz and More Tribute Tyler Clementi with TYLER'S SUITE - 6/4/2017
On June 4 at 2PM, Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY) will present Tyler's Suite at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in commemoration to the memory of Tyler Clementi, a young musician who died by suicide shortly after being bullied online by his roommate for being gay.
|
Alan Cumming Headlines Long Wharf Theatre's 2017 Gala - 6/5/2017
Long Wharf Theatre will present Tony Award-winning Broadway, film and television star Alan Cumming at its annual Gala on Monday, June 5.
|
Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL Premieres in London - 6/5/2017
Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL begins performances at Manchester Opera House tomorrow, Friday 17 February, running to 8 April, with a world premiere at the London Coliseum from 5 June to 22 July. BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL stars Andrew Polec as Strat and Christina Bennington as Raven, with Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast rocking out onstage below!
|
Peter Filichia Returns as Host of 2017 Theatre World Awards - 6/5/2017
Save the Date! The Theatre World Awards Board of Directors have announced the date for the 73rd Annual TheatreWorld Awards Ceremony set for Monday evening, June 5, 2017.
|
Lena Hall Celebrates the Power of Art at St. Ann's Warehouse Gala - 6/5/2017
St. Ann's Warehouse has announced its 2017 gala, which will feature a special concert, created for the occasion, by Tony Award-winner and GRAMMY Award-nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, How to Transcend a Happy Marriage), Monday, June 5, at the “stunning” (New York Magazine) waterfront theater in Brooklyn Bridge Park.
|
James, Jackson, Soo & More Sign on for Public's 'HAIR TO HAMILTON' Gala - 6/5/2017
The Public Theater announced today that The Public Theater's Annual Gala, HAIR TO HAMILTON, 50 Years of Revolutionary Musicals, will take place on Monday, June 5 at the Delacorte Theater.
|
INDECENT's Paula Vogel Chats Career with Linda Winer for LPTW - 6/5/2017
On Monday, June 5 at 6:00 pm, the League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW), a not-for-profit organization committed to promoting visibility and increasing opportunities for women in the professional theatre, is presenting Tony Award nominated and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright PAULA VOGEL, whose critically-acclaimed Indecent is nominated for a 2017 Tony Award for Best New Play and she is Lifetime Achievement Obie Award this month.
|
Tony Winner Bill Irwin Takes the Stage in Reading of AGORA - 6/5/2017
The Directors Company has announced the reading of Agora a new play by Jodi Rothe, featuring Tony Award Winner Bill Irwin. The reading is being directed by Michael Pressman.
|
The Public Hosts 'HAIR TO HAMILTON' Gala - 6/5/2017
The Public Theater announced additional casting today for The Public Theater's Annual Gala, HAIR TO HAMILTON, 50 Years of Revolutionary Musicals, on Monday, June 5 at the Delacorte Theater.
|
Jessica DiGiovanni and More Sign on for Bill Irwin-Led AGORA Reading - 6/5/2017
The Directors Company has announced the full cast for the reading of Agora a new play by Jodi Rothe, featuring Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf).
|
Matthew Perry's THE END OF LONGING Opens at MCC Theater - 6/5/2017
MCC Theater today announced complete casting for the American Premiere of the play The End of Longing, a new play written by and starring 'Friends' star Matthew Perry in his NYC playwriting and stage acting debuts.
|
Matthew Perry's THE END OF LONGING Opens at MCC Theater - 6/5/2017
MCC Theater has announced the extension by popular demand of The End of Longing, a new play written by and starring Matthew Perry in his NYC playwriting and stage acting debuts.
|
Abingdon's Ghostlight Series Continues with THE SUBJECT and CARLO AT THE WEDDING - 6/5/2017
Abingdon Theatre Company continues its Ghostlight Reading Series with readings of THE SUBJECT by Chisa Hutchinson and directed by Jade King Carroll on Monday, June 5th at 7pm and CARLO AT THE WEDDING by Bryna Turner and directed by Jenna Worsham on Monday, June 12th at 7pm.
|
Brave New Shotz - 6/5/2017
|
Ginnifer Goodwin Stars in CONSTELLATIONS at the Geffen - 6/6/2017
The Geffen Playhouse today announced that Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time, Big Love) will make her Los Angeles stage debut as Marianne in Constellations. The play, which was a critical hit when it opened on Broadway in 2015, is written by Nick Payne and directed by Giovanna Sardelli (Geffen Playhouse's Guards at the Taj).
|
Starry CONSTELLATIONS Begins at the Geffen - 6/6/2017
The Geffen Playhouse today announced that Downton Abbey star Allen Leech will make his U.S. stage debut opposite Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time, Big Love) in the Los Angeles Premiere of Constellations, Nick Payne's 2015 Broadway sensation. The Geffen's production is directed by Giovanna Sardelli (Guards at the Taj) and marks Goodwin's Los Angeles stage debut.
|
William Daniels Chats, Signs Memoir at Drama Book Shop - 6/6/2017
The Drama Book Shop will welcome celebrated actor of stage and screen, William Daniels (1776, Boy Meets World, St. Elsewhere) for a discussion to celebrate the publication of his new memoir, There I Go Again. Daniels will sit down with playwright and Drama Book Shop Events Manager Steven Carl McCasland for an intimate conversation about his life on stage and off.
|
NYC Students Go Behind the Mask with Inside Broadway at 'PHANTOM' - 6/6/2017
Celebrating its landmark 35th anniversary season, leading NYC arts education nonprofit Inside Broadway (Executive Director, Michael Presser) and the Broadway production The Phantom of the Opera will bring over 2,500 NYC students to the Majestic Theatre (245 W. 44th Street) on Tuesday, June 6 as Inside Broadway presents its free and popular Creating the Magic program featuring the Phantom Broadway cast and production crew.
|
SOMEBODY'S DAUGHTER Opens at Second Stage - 6/6/2017
As previously announced, Second Stage Theatre will begin the 2017 Uptown Series with the world premiere of Chisa Hutchinson's SOMEBODY'S DAUGHTER, directed by MAY ADRALES.
|
Atlantic Theater's ANIMAL, Starring Rebecca Hall, Opens Off-Broadway - 6/6/2017
Atlantic Theater Company has announced complete casting for the New York premiere play Animal by Clare Lizzimore (Mint) directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch (Harper Regan, Bluebird).
|
Kate Tarker Honored with Vineyard's Paula Vogel Award - 6/6/2017
The Vineyard Theatre's Annual Emerging Artists Luncheon will take place on Tuesday, June 6 from noon-2:30pm at the National Arts Club (15 Gramercy Park South) in Manhattan. The event will feature the presentation of the 2016-2017 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award by Paula Vogel to Kate Tarker (THUNDERBODIES), who began her residency last fall.
|
ANIMAL, Starring Rebecca Hall, Opens at the Atlantic - 6/6/2017
Atlantic Theater Company has announced that the New York premiere play Animal by Clare Lizzimore (Mint) and directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch (Harper Regan, Bluebird) has been extended an additional week through Sunday, July 2 in advance of officially opening next Tuesday, June 6.
|
CSA Hosts 'Business of Acting for Trans* Actors' Workshop - 6/7/2017
The Casting Society of America, as part of its ongoing “Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion in Casting Initiative,” will sponsor a Business of Acting Event for Trans* Actors.
|
ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME Streams Live on BroadwayHD - 6/7/2017
BroadwayHD will live stream 'Ernest Shackleton Loves Me,' starring Wade McCollum and Valerie Vigoda on Wednesday, June 7 at 8:00 p.m. EDT with a pre-show feature beginning at 7:45 p.m. EDT. The show will be available on BroadwayHD.com for an on-demand encore until June 24.
|
Annette Bening Leads One-Night-Only IF ALL THE SKY WERE PAPER in L.A. - 6/7/2017
Lexikat Artists, in association with Chapman University, proudly presents Annette Bening and James Caan along with a cast including Kate Mansi, (2017 Daytime Emmy winner), in a one-night only performance of the play IF ALL THE SKY WERE PAPER, on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30pm at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, CA.
|
Karen Ziemba Stars in Horton Foote's THE TRAVELING LADY at Cherry Lane - 6/7/2017
Cherry Lane Theatre's Founder's Project will celebrate 100 years of Horton Foote as they present, in a co-production with La Femme Theatre Productions, THE TRAVELING LADY, directed by Austin Pendleton.
|
COST OF LIVING Opens at MTC - 6/7/2017
L ynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have announced full casting for Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of Cost of Living, the new play by Martyna Majok (Ironbound, Mouse in a Jar), directed by Jo Bonney (Father Comes Home from the Wars; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark).
|
TACT Kicks Off 7th Annual newTACTics Festival - 6/7/2017
TACT concludes its 2016 - '17 season with its 7th annual newTACTics New Play Festival, a fresh collection of four unpredictable and engaging new works. The original plays at newTACTics always invite you to expect the unexpected, and this year's offerings are no exception.
|
MTC's COST OF LIVING Opens Off-Broadway - 6/7/2017
Cost of Living, the new play by Martyna Majok (Ironbound, Mouse in a Jar), directed by Jo Bonney (Father Comes Home from the Wars; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark), is currently in previews ahead of a Wednesday, June 7 opening night at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street). BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
|
Guys and Dolls - 6/7/2017
|
Guys and Dolls - 6/7/2017
|
ROMY & MICHELE's HIGH SCHOOL REUNION Makes Musical Debut in Seattle - 6/8/2017
Romy and Michele are bringing the '90s straight to the stage! The world premiere musical adaptation of the 1997 cult comedy film ROMY & MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION has set a Summer 2017 debut at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre.
|
Wolfson and Wall Star in 'ROMY & MICHELE' Premiere in Seattle - 6/8/2017
This summer, two of the quirkiest and most endearing best friends in pop culture will make their musical theater debut at The 5th Avenue Theatre in the World Premiere production of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion. Based on the 1997 cult hit film, Romy and Michele will star Cortney Wolfson, who previously starred in Kinky Boots on Broadway, as Romy and Stephanie Renee Wall, who starred as Elsa in Disney's Frozen Live, as Michele alongside a sensational cast of locally and nationally acclaimed actors.
|
'ROMY AND MICHELE' Begins at 5th Avenue Theatre - 6/8/2017
Joining Broadway star Cortney Wolfson and Disney star Stephanie Renee Wall onstage this summer in the world premiere production of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion at The 5th Avenue Theatre is a sensational cast that's the coolest thing since the invention of Post-its!
|
Charles Ludlam's THE ARTIFICIAL JUNGLE Gets Off-Broadway Revival - 6/8/2017
Theater Breaking Through Barriers, who scored a hit last summer with Samuel D. Hunter's The Healing, celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Ridiculous Theatrical Company with the first Off-Broadway revival of THE ARTIFICIAL JUNGLE by Charles Ludlam.
|
WOODY SEZ and THE ARAN ISLANDS Slated for Summer at Irish Rep - 6/8/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced its Summer 2017 Season. On the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage will be WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE & MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE, directed by Nick Corley (Kissing Jessica Stein).
|
THE BIGOT A New Provocative Play - 6/8/2017
|
THE BIGOT A New Provocative Play - 6/8/2017
|
PUBLIC FORUM: YOUNG RADICALS Celebrates New Book, American Ideals - 6/8/2017
The Public Theater has announced that a special one-night-only reading and discussion, PUBLIC FORUM: YOUNG RADICALS has been added to the spring Public Forum line-up on Thursday, June 8 at 7:00 p.m. in the The Public's Martinson Hall.
|
Twelve Angry Women - 6/8/2017
|
Florentine Opera Company Singers Perform at the Colectivo Lakefront - 6/8/2017
Join us (for this Free event) on Wednesday and Thursday evenings this summer at Colectivo Humboldt, Colectivo Bay View and Colectivo Lakefront for arias and ensembles presented by the Florentine Opera Company singers.
|
NAPOLI, BROOKLYN Begins Previews Off-Broadway - 6/9/2017
Roundabout Theatre Company will present Meghan Kennedy's (Too Much, Too Much, Too Many) new play Napoli, Brooklyn, commissioned by Roundabout, directed by Gordon Edelstein. Napoli, Brooklyn will begin preview performances on June 9 and opens officially on June 27 at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street). This is a limited engagement Off-Broadway through September 3, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the cast in rehearsal below!
|
Headley & Mueller Headline Chicago Shakespeare's GALA 2017 - 6/9/2017
Chicago Shakespeare Theater (CST) celebrates the culmination of the 30th Anniversary Season with GALA 2017 on Friday, June 9, 2017 at the Theater's home on Navy Pier, and offers attendees a first look at the Theater's dynamic new performance venue in-progress-The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare.
|
Blackfriars Rep & Storm Theatre Premiere DEATH COMES FOR THE WAR POETS - 6/9/2017
Blackfriars Repertory Theatre and The Storm Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Death Comes for the War Poets, a dramatic verse tapestry by Joseph Pearce. The production, which will be performed June 9-24, 2017 at The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture's Black Box Theater, is directed by Peter Dobbins.
|
Gabrielle Stravelli Celebrates New Album DREAM AGO at Pangea - 6/9/2017
Gabrielle Stravelli – the celebrated pop/jazz vocalist and songwriter called an “outstanding singer” by The Wall Street Journal and “hotter than the equator” by The Village Voice – will celebrate her recent album Dream Ago at Pangea (178 Second Avenue in New York) on Friday, June 9 at 7:00 PM.
|
ANGELS IN AMERICA Opera Makes New York Debut - 6/10/2017
In its 2016 – 2017 season, New York City Opera presented the New York staged premiere of Rachmaninoff's Aleko, the New York premiere of Tobin Stokes's Fallujah, 10 sold-out performances of Bernstein's Candide, the modern-day revival of Respighi's La Campana Sommersa, and the American premiere of Antonio Literes's Baroque rarity Los Elementos. This June, New York City Opera concludes the season with the eagerly anticipated New York premiere of Péter Eötvös's Angels in America, based on the play by Tony Kushner.