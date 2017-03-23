Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: March 23, 2017

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Ticket Buying Guide

Looking to buy last minute tickets to a Broadway show?



Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Weekly Buying Guide, powered by SeatGeek, a ticket search engine for live entertainment that lets you easily compare hundreds of ticketing sites, including box offices, all in one place.

Below you'll find stats on this week's hottest shows, which performances have the most availability, and more.

TOP SHOWS OF THE WEEK:

WHEN TO BUY:

(Which days this week are best to buy)

PRICE FLUCTUATION:

(How ticket prices have changed since last week for the newest shows)

WHAT'S PLAYING WHERE:

(Click show titles to buy tickets to your favorites!)



ALADDIN- New Amsterdam Theatre (214 W. 42nd St.)

ANASTASIA- Broadhurst Theatre (235 W. 44th St.)

AMELIE- Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W. 48th St.)

BEAUTIFUL- Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W. 43rd St.)

THE BOOK OF MORMON- Eugene O'Neill Theatre (230 W. 49th St.)

CATS- Neil Simon Theatre (250 West 52 St.)

CHICAGO- Ambassador Theatre (215 W. 49th St.)

COME FROM AWAY- Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th St.)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN- Music Box Theatre (239 W. 45th St.)

THE GLASS MENAGERIE- Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St.)

GROUNDHOG DAY- August Wilson Theatre (245 W. 52nd St.)

HAMILTON- Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th St.)

IN TRANSIT- Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th St.)

KINKY BOOTS- Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th St.)

THE LION KING- Minskoff Theatre (200 W. 45th St.)

MISS SAIGON- Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway)

NATASHA, PIERRE...- Imperial Theatre (249 W. 45th St.)

ON YOUR FEET!- Marquis Theatre (1535 Broadway)

OSLO- Vivian Beaumont Theatre (150 West 65th St.)

PARAMOUR- Lyric Theatre (213 W. 42nd St.)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA- Majestic Theatre (245 W. 44th St.)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG- Lyceum Theatre (149 W. 45th St.)

PRESENT LAUGHTER- St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th St.)

THE PRICE- American Airlines Theatre (227 W. 42nd St.)

SCHOOL OF ROCK- Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway)

SIGNIFICANT OTHER- Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.)

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE- Hudson Theatre (145 W. 44th St.)

SUNSET BOULEVARD- Palace Theatre (1564 Broadway at 47th St.)

SWEAT- Studio 54 (254 West 54th St.)

WAITRESS- Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W. 47th St.)

WAR PAINT- Nederlander Theatre (208 W 41st St.)

WICKED - Gershwin Theatre (222 W. 51st St.)

Related Articles