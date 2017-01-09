Broadway AM Report, January 9, 2017 - Clive Barnes, Roundabout Underground and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

TODAY'S CALL SHEET:

- The 7th Annual Clive Barnes Award winners will be announced today.

- Roundabout kicks off its 2017 'Underground' reading series...

- And Patti LuPone joins THE BAND'S VISIT composer in concert, while Kelli O'Hara takes the stage with Jason Robert Brown!

Next up in our "mug shots" series is IN TRANSIT star

James Snyder (portrait by Walter McBride)!

(TONS OF) NEWS YOU MISSED THIS WEEKEND:

- LA LA LAND won big at this year's Golden Globe Awards - see the full list!

- Bryan Cranston could be starring in DAMN YANKEES on Broadway, while THE SECRET GARDEN is angling for a New York return...

- The long-rumored TOOTSIE stage adaptation is eyeing a 2018 premiere, and the new Jimmy Buffett musical has added two more stops before its Broadway debut.

- We got a look (right) at the new poster for BEAUTY & THE BEAST, plus a preview of Emma Watson singing in the latest trailer, Meryl Streep's moving Golden Globes speech, and Cynthia Erivo's final performance of "I'm Here" at THE COLOR PURPLE!

- PHANTOM sequel LOVE NEVER DIES is heading out on tour.

- Wayne Brady could be stepping in for Joshua Henry in Chicago's HAMILTON...

- Lea Michele's new album will be released this year.

- And a slew of stars have signed on for Concert for America's STAND UP, SING OUT! this month!

BWW Exclusive: Our "Broadway By Design" series just highlighted Clint Ramos's costumes for Off-Broadway's SWEET CHARITY, starring Sutton Foster!

"The biggest challenge was how to make it not pretty, more real, and almost absurd," says Ramos. "I wanted to quote the period enough within a modern context. We pushed the period to a bit later in the '60s going into the '70s because that period is grittier."

#MotivationalMonday: A word from Emma Stone, who just nabbed the 2017 Golden Globe for Best Actress for LA LA LAND...

"Comedy was my sport. It taught me how to roll with the punches. Failure is the exact same as success when it comes to comedy because it just keeps coming. It never stops."

- Emma Stone (via BrainyQuote)

Set Your DVR... for HAMILTON's Christopher Jackson, stopping by LIVE WITH KELLY today!

Christopher Jackson (center) in HAMILTON on Broadway.

Photo by Joan Marcus

