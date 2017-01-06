Wayne Brady Rumored to Replace Joshua Henry in Hamilton Chicago

Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller confirmed on Thursday that the Chicago production's Aaron Burr, Joshua Henry, will exit the show to take over the role in the national tour.

While no replacement has yet been announced, according to the Chicago Tribune, and Broadway alum Wayne Brady may be among those considered to step in. After making his Broadway debut in 2004 as 'Billy Flynn' in CHICAGO, Brady also played 'Collins' in the 2010 Neil Patrick Harris-directed RENT at the Hollywood Bowl and last year starred in Pasadena Playhouse's trailblazing production of KISS ME, KATE. In 2003, he won both a Primetime Emmy Award for "Whose Line Is It Anyway" and a Daytime Emmy Award as host of his own talk show, "The Wayne Brady Show." He currently hosts the CBS game show "Let's Make a Deal," which has earned him six Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

Given his career history, references to Hamilton while hosting "Let's Make a Deal," and recent sightings downtown, the Chicago Tribune believes he may be the next Aaron Burr.

Read more from Chicago Tribune's Chris Jones here

Related Articles