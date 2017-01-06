Batter Up! Bryan Cranston to Pitch for DAMN YANKEES on Broadway?

ALL THE WAY Tony winner Bryan Cranston has a Broadway musical in his dugout.

After rumors the actor would be returning to the Great White Way in a singing role, Broadway Journal writes that Cranston will appear in DAMN YANKEES in 2018.

Producer Jeffrey Richards is reportedly developing a full version of the 2008 Encores! revival with director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall.

While being interviewed by Robert Wuhl for his podcast series "Ipso Facto" last summer, Cranston mentioned that he wanted to return to the stage in "something that's not in my wheelhouse. Something that scares me a little bit that I've always thought about."

The Emmy-winning star of BREAKING BAD explained that he was in preliminary talks to star in a musical revival. He described the project as "a reimagining of an old chestnut."

Old chestnut, indeed - and right in Cranston's wheelhouse, too, as he is a big Dodgers fan.

Cranston would star as 'Applegate' - the part of The Devil - in this modern, baseball-themed retelling of the Faust legend, set during the '50s at the height of New York Yankees fame.

The musical comedy features a book by George Abbott & Douglass Wallop and music & lyrics by Richard Adler & Jerry Ross. DAMN YANKEES originally debuted on Broadway in 1955, directed by Abbott; it won seven Tony Awards.

Scott Landis, Jerry Frankel and Jay and Cindy Gutterman are producing the revival with Richards.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

