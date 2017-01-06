Revival of THE SECRET GARDEN In the Works for Broadway!

BroadwayWorld has just learned that producers Gerald Goehring and Mike Mitri are aiming to bring The Secret Garden back to Broadway. The duo picked up an option for Broadway after seeing Shakespeare Theatre Company's current production in Washington D.C. (starring original Mary, Daisy Eagan), which will soon move to Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre.

Goehring shared with BroadwayWorld: "Mike and I feel very fortunate to work with both of these accomplished non-profits to bring their work to Broadway. Under their leadership, and director David Armstrong, designers Anna Louizos, Ann Hould-Ward, Mike Baldassari and Justin Stasiw, "The Secret Garden" is as fresh, beautiful, haunting, heart-breaking and inspiring as always... and the reviews certainly reflect that."

He continues: "The authors have approached rewriting the show with a fresh eye, so it can be rediscovered by a new generation of theatre goers. Their work ensures that this beloved musical is as powerful and beautiful as ever - if not even more so."

A timeline for the Broadway production has not yet been finalized, but Goehring revealed that it will travel to several additional regional theatres following its Seattle run.

The book and lyrics of the musical, based on the 1911 novel of The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett, are by Marsha Norman, with music by Lucy Simon. The Secret Garden is set in the early years of the 20th century and follows a young English girl named Mary Lennox who is born and raised in the British Raj, and orphaned by a cholera outbreak when she is eleven years old. She is sent away from India to Yorkshire, England to live with relatives whom she has never met. Her own personality blossoms as she and a young gardener bring new life to a neglected garden, as well as to her sickly cousin and uncle. The 1991 production ran for 709 performances at the St. James Theatre.

