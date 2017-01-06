Betty Buckley, Jessie Mueller, Rosie O'Donnell, Brian Stokes Mitchell and More Set for CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT!

Tickets are now on sale for Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!, the first of a monthly benefit concert series with Broadway, TV, film and recording stars that will debut at The Town Hall on Friday, January 20, 2017, at 3:00pm.

The concert will feature performances by Betty Buckley, Sharon Gless, Andrea Martin, Jessie Mueller, Bebe Neuwirth, Rosie O'Donnell, Rosie Perez, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchelland more.

"By bringing together this spectacular group of artists to celebrate the diversity and hope that makes America its best, we hope this concert will lift spirits and remind people across the country that we are stronger united and our voices will be heard over the next four years," Rudetsky and Wesley said.

Proceeds will benefit several national organizations working to protect human rights, including Planned Parenthood, Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center and the Sierra Club Foundation.

Tickets range from $25 to $50 and are available at TicketMaster.com and at The Town Hall box office (123 W 43rd St.). Participating performers are subject to change.

For those unable to attend, the concert will be broadcast on Facebook Live at 3:00pm EST on January 20th, directed by Emmy Award winner Debbie Miller.

Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! is created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley in association with Your Kids, Our Kids and the support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.concert4america2017.org and follow @Concerts4USA on Twitter and on Facebook at Facebook.com/ConcertForAmerica.

