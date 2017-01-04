Patti LuPone and Anais Mitchell to Join THE BAND'S VISIT Composer David Yazbek in Concert

Tony Award nominee and composer of the new hit musical, The Band's Visit, David Yazbek returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for two shows in January and February.

This will be a rare opportunity to see one of the theatre's most innovative composers do what he's actually best at-thrilling a live audience. Together with a band of the most exciting musicians in NYC, Yazbek will perform songs from his albums and shows - old, new, and upcoming.

Special guest star on January 9 at 7pm will be acclaimed singer-songwriter and composer of Hadestown Anaïs Mitchell

Special guest star on February 6 at 9:30pm is two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone.

Cover charges begin at $45 (January 9 show) and $70 (February 6 show) with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. To purchase tickets, visit www.54below.com or call at 646-476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York City.

David Yazbek is the composer/lyricist of the recent critical hit, The Band's Visit. His previous credits include The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women on The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Boardwalk Empire, and the haunting Where in The World Is Carmen Sandiego theme.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

