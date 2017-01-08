VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Opens 'Golden Globes' with Musical Tribute to LA LA LAND

Host Jimmy Fallon opened the 2017 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS with an all-star tribute to LA LA LAND. The musical opening featured Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, Sarah Paulson, Sterling K. Brown, Rami Malek, the cast of Stranger Things, and Ryan Reynolds.

Fellow SNL alum Tina Fey and Fallon's good buddy Justin Timberlake also joined him in the performance, with Timberlake and Fallon dancing among the stars, just as LA LA LAND STARS Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone had done in the nominated film. Check out the opening number below! (Video courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter)

BWW is updating tonight's winner's live. Click here for coverage!

#GoldenGlobes: Watch the Stranger Things kids, Justin Timberlake and more in @JimmyFallon's opening https://t.co/3LXEaXfc4q pic.twitter.com/QH1Y4EZzPB — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 9, 2017



Related Articles