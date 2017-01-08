VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Opens 'Golden Globes' with Musical Tribute to LA LA LAND

Jan. 8, 2017  

Host Jimmy Fallon opened the 2017 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS with an all-star tribute to LA LA LAND. The musical opening featured Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, Sarah Paulson, Sterling K. Brown, Rami Malek, the cast of Stranger Things, and Ryan Reynolds.

Fellow SNL alum Tina Fey and Fallon's good buddy Justin Timberlake also joined him in the performance, with Timberlake and Fallon dancing among the stars, just as LA LA LAND STARS Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone had done in the nominated film. Check out the opening number below! (Video courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter)

BWW is updating tonight's winner's live. Click here for coverage!



Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk

  • VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Opens 'Golden Globes' with Musical Tribute to LA LA LAND
  • CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Among 7 Current Series Picked Up by The CW for 2017-18 Season
  • New Comedy THE MICK to Air on Special Night and Time on FOX, 1/15
  • ABC News Two- Hour Documentary Special on the Menendez Brothers Murder Airs Saturday on ABC
  • THE BEST FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS Airs Monday, 1/9 on NBCSN
  • WE tv Remembers Debbie Reynolds with WILL & GRACE Marathon Today