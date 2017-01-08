VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo's Final 'I'm Here' LIVE at the Closing of THE COLOR PURPLE

Today audiences around the world were treated to an incredible surprise when Cynthia Erivo's final "I'm Here" was broadcast LIVE on Facebook. Check out the very special performance at the closing of The Color Purple below!

The Tony Award-winning revival of The Color Purple played its final performance on Broadway today, Sunday, January 8, 2017. The production played 449 regular and 33 preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th Street). Soon, a North American tour of the production will launch, most likely in the fall of 2017.

THE COLOR PURPLE is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity. With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie, as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.

John Doyle's production of The Color Purple opened to rapturous reviews on December 10, 2015. The production went on to receive 2016 Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Cynthia Erivo). The musical also received Tony nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Danielle Brooks), and Best Direction of a Musical (John Doyle). The Color Purple also received the 2016 Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.





