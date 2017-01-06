TOOTSIE Stage Adaptation Headed to Broadway in 2018?

As reported back in 2012, the 1982 comedy film TOOTSIE, which starred Academy Award-winner Dustin Hoffman, is being adapted for Broadway by Scott Sanders, producer behind THE COLOR PURPLE and more.

Now, according to an interview with the Australian, TOOTSIE "is about a year away," meaning Sanders and his team could be aiming for a 2018 Broadway debut.

TOOTSIE, which was the second-highest-grossing movie the year it debuted (after E.T.), centers on a talented but difficult-to-work-with star who takes on a new identity as a woman to land a job.

Directed by Sydney Pollack, the movie also featured Bill Murray, Jessica Lange and Geena Davis (in her acting debut). It was nominated for ten Academy Awards; Lange won for Best Supporting Actress. TOOTSIE was preserved in the National Film Registry in 1998 due to its cultural significance.

The film's theme song "It Might Be You" - performed by Stephen Bishop and written by Dave Grusin and Alan & Marilyn Bergman - became a Top 40 hit in the U.S. It's safe to say the tune could make an appearance in the stage version.

Sanders' Production Company - Scott Sanders Theatrical Productions - was recently bought out by retail property giant Westfield, where he now serves as head of global entertainment. Among his best-known Broadway production credits are THE COLOR PURPLE, AFTER MIDNIGHT and EVITA.


