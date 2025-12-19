Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 19, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As the holiday season kicks into high gear, we’re bringing you another round of festive features, heartwarming interviews, dazzling photos, and the latest buzz from around the theatre world. Yesterday, Kandi Burruss took us behind the scenes of her Broadway debut in & Juliet and shared the tunes that keep her in the holiday spirit, while Hamish Linklater revealed his own seasonal traditions from rehearsals at Audible Theater. Streaming fans can check out what’s new this month with our Broadway Streaming Guide, including the new Percy Jackson series, an all-new Knives Out mystery, and more!
Don’t miss must-see video highlights like Katharine McPhee channeling vaudeville glamour in The Artist, a magical new look at Frozen at Paper Mill Playhouse, and Broadway icons Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin reminiscing on The View. Plus, look back at starry evenings with photos from The Bridges of Madison County: In Concert, the 24 Hour Plays Gala, and a holiday concert with The Randy Andys.
We’ve got you covered on industry news—from hiring announcements (come join the team!) to the San Francisco Giants’ surprising acquisition of the Curran Theatre, and free treats like the WICKED: FOR GOOD screenplay available online. Whether you’re looking for reviews (When We Are Married, Top Hat), insider interviews, or a new game to play (try BroadwayWorld's Games Center), you’ll find something to brighten your day.
Twelve Days of Christmas: Kandi Burruss
The Stephen Sondheim Theatre stage is getting kandi koated this holiday season. The singer, songwriter, producer, and television icon Kandi Burruss just joined the Broadway cast of & Juliet. Kandi took a break from rehearsals to tell us about the music that puts her in the holiday spirit.
Broadway Streaming Guide: December 2025 - Where to Watch PERCY JACKSON, New KNIVES OUT & More
As 2025 comes to a close, find out what to stream this December, including the new season of Percy Jackson & the Olympians, the third Knives Out movie, Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly, Season 5 of Emily and Paris, and more.
Twelve Days of Christmas: Hamish Linklater
Coming up next at Audible Theater is the world premiere of The Disappear, a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt. One of its stars is stage and screen veteran Hamish Linklater, who during a break from rehearsals, shared how he gets into the holiday spirit every season.
| Video: Katharine McPhee Channels Vaudeville Star Nora Bayes in THE ARTIST
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld spoke with Katharine McPhee about playing a vaudeville star in the new Gilded Age-era series The Artist, who also shared the best advice she has received as a performer. Check out the interview now.. (more...)
| Video: Watch Highlights From FROZEN at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Michael Major
Watch new highlights fromPaper Mill Playhouse's Frozen, starring Mary Kate Morrissey (Wicked) as Elsa and Samantha Williams (Pirates! The Penzance Musical) as Anna. The new video features Morrissey singing 'Let It Go.'. (more...)
Video: Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin Talk Lifelong Friendship on THE VIEW
Video: Hugh Jackman Surprises Milwaukee High School Band Class With New Instruments
Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform 'No Good Deed' Live at London Event
| Photos: Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale and More in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY: IN CONCERT
by Chloe Rabinowitz
MCC Theater presented The Bridges of Madison County: In Concert, an Original Broadway Cast Reunion to benefit MCC Theater. See photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Elaine Hendrix, Jaboukie Young-White, and More at THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ANNUAL GALA
by Chloe Rabinowitz
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS presented The 24 Hour Plays 25th Annual Gala, which was held at The Space at Irondale. This annual flagship event featured stars rehearsing and performing new plays in 24 hours. See photos!. (more...)
Photos: The Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular At The Green Room 42
Photos: Inside the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors with Laura Osnes, Kelsey Grammer, & More
Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Moderates PERCY JACKSON Event at The Paley Museum
