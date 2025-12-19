 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 19, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 19, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 19, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As the holiday season kicks into high gear, we’re bringing you another round of festive features, heartwarming interviews, dazzling photos, and the latest buzz from around the theatre world. Yesterday, Kandi Burruss took us behind the scenes of her Broadway debut in & Juliet and shared the tunes that keep her in the holiday spirit, while Hamish Linklater revealed his own seasonal traditions from rehearsals at Audible Theater. Streaming fans can check out what’s new this month with our Broadway Streaming Guide, including the new Percy Jackson series, an all-new Knives Out mystery, and more!

Don’t miss must-see video highlights like Katharine McPhee channeling vaudeville glamour in The Artist, a magical new look at Frozen at Paper Mill Playhouse, and Broadway icons Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin reminiscing on The View. Plus, look back at starry evenings with photos from The Bridges of Madison County: In Concertthe 24 Hour Plays Gala, and a holiday concert with The Randy Andys.

We’ve got you covered on industry news—from hiring announcements (come join the team!) to the San Francisco Giants’ surprising acquisition of the Curran Theatre, and free treats like the WICKED: FOR GOOD screenplay available online. Whether you’re looking for reviews (When We Are Married, Top Hat), insider interviews, or a new game to play (try BroadwayWorld's Games Center), you’ll find something to brighten your day.

The Front Page
Twelve Days of Christmas: Kandi Burruss
Twelve Days of Christmas: Kandi Burruss

The Stephen Sondheim Theatre stage is getting kandi koated this holiday season. The singer, songwriter, producer, and television icon Kandi Burruss just joined the Broadway cast of & Juliet. Kandi took a break from rehearsals to tell us about the music that puts her in the holiday spirit.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 19, 2025 Image
Broadway Streaming Guide: December 2025 - Where to Watch PERCY JACKSON, New KNIVES OUT & More

As 2025 comes to a close, find out what to stream this December, including the new season of Percy Jackson & the Olympians, the third Knives Out movie, Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly, Season 5 of Emily and Paris, and more.
Twelve Days of Christmas: Hamish Linklater
Twelve Days of Christmas: Hamish Linklater

Coming up next at Audible Theater is the world premiere of The Disappear, a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt. One of its stars is stage and screen veteran Hamish Linklater, who during a break from rehearsals, shared how he gets into the holiday spirit every season. 

Video: Katharine McPhee Channels Vaudeville Star Nora Bayes in THE ARTIST
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld spoke with Katharine McPhee about playing a vaudeville star in the new Gilded Age-era series The Artist, who also shared the best advice she has received as a performer. Check out the interview now.. (more...)
Video: Watch Highlights From FROZEN at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Michael Major
Watch new highlights fromPaper Mill Playhouse's Frozen, starring Mary Kate Morrissey (Wicked) as Elsa and Samantha Williams (Pirates! The Penzance Musical) as Anna. The new video features Morrissey singing 'Let It Go.'. (more...)

Video: Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin Talk Lifelong Friendship on THE VIEW
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway icons Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin visited The View, where they spoke about their decades-long friendship, which began during the original North American production of Evita in 1979. Watch the interview now.. (more...)

Video: Hugh Jackman Surprises Milwaukee High School Band Class With New Instruments
by Stephi Wild
Earlier this month, Hugh Jackman paid a visit to Milwaukee for the premiere of his new film, Song Sung Blue. While there, he stopped by a local high school's music class to give them the surprise of a lifetime.. (more...)

Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo Perform 'No Good Deed' Live at London Event
by Josh Sharpe
On December 17, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo treated a London audience to a special, slowed-down rendition of 'No Good Deed' from the new film. Take a look at her performance here. . (more...)
 
Photos: Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale and More in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY: IN CONCERT
by Chloe Rabinowitz
MCC Theater presented The Bridges of Madison County: In Concert, an Original Broadway Cast Reunion to benefit MCC Theater. See photos here!. (more...)
Photos: Elaine Hendrix, Jaboukie Young-White, and More at THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ANNUAL GALA
by Chloe Rabinowitz
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS presented The 24 Hour Plays 25th Annual Gala, which was held at The Space at Irondale. This annual flagship event featured stars rehearsing and performing new plays in 24 hours. See photos!. (more...)

Photos: The Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular At The Green Room 42
by Stephi Wild
The Randy Andys hosted an evening of nostalgic cheer at The Green Room 42, singing holiday favorites like “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “Jingle Bells,” “Mele Kalikimaka,” and “Underneath the Tree.' Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Inside the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors with Laura Osnes, Kelsey Grammer, & More
by Josh Sharpe
New photos have been released from the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, featuring Laura Osnes, Kelsey Grammer, David Phelps, Carrie Manolakos, and more as well as honoree Michael Crawford. Check them out now.. (more...)

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Moderates PERCY JACKSON Event at The Paley Museum
by Josh Sharpe
On December 17, The Paley Museum hosted the PaleyLive event “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” - An Inside Look at Season 2, featuring a red carpet, screening, and conversation with the cast from the hit Disney+ series, moderated by Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda.. (more...)
 
We're Hiring! BroadwayWorld Is Seeking Full-Time Video Content Lead
by Nicole Rosky
If you're a New York City-based theater lover with experience in video production, BroadwayWorld wants you on our team. We're on the hunt for Broadway-savvy  videographers/video content creators to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in New York City, including Broadway openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more.. (more...)
The San Francisco Giants Acquire the Curran Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The San Francisco Giants organization has acquired the historic Curran from Shorenstein Hays in a private transaction.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 12/18/2025; Jobs In Development, Production, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 12/18/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Kennedy Center Board Votes to Rename Venue To 'Trump-Kennedy Center'
by Joshua Wright
The board overseeing Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted on Thursday to rename the venue the Trump-Kennedy Center, according to the White House.. (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD Screenplay Now Available for Free Online
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked: For Good fans can now read the official screenplay for the blockbuster film, now playing in theaters. The screenplay offers insights into material that was omitted from the final cut of the film. Find out how to read it now.. (more...)
DO I HEAR A WALTZ? Off-Broadway Run Cancelled After Rights Revoked
by Stephi Wild
The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company has announced that their rights to the musical Do I Have a Waltz? have been revoked and the company will no longer be presenting the production.. (more...)
Listen: Carol Kane and Mother Joy Kane Discuss CAROL & JOY Documentary
by Stephi Wild
In an episode of the podcast All Of It with Alison Stewart, on WNYC, Carol and Joy Kane discuss their lives together, along with director Nathan Silver, who directed the documentary 'Carol & Joy.' Listen here!. (more...)
Tracy-Ann Oberman Will Lead Reimagined Version of Noël Coward's PRESENT LAUGHTER
by Stephi Wild
Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Augusta Productions will present a new production of Present Laughter, Noël Coward's portrayal of the temptations and pitfalls of theatrical celebrity.. (more...)
Jake Gyllenhaal

Videos