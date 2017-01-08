Winners Announced for 74th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS; Updating Live

The 74th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, hosted by Jimmy Fallon is airing live coast-to-coast on NBC. The event is broadcasting from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. BWW is updating the winners live!

Among this year's top nominees in film are LA LA LAND, MANCHESTER BY THE SEA and MOONLIGHT. Among the nominations for television were THE PEOPLE VS OJ SIMPSON, MR. ROBOT and VEEP.

Previously announced, eight-time Golden Globe-winner Meryl Streep will be the recipient of the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award. Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

BWW is updating you live with the winners:

Best motion picture, drama

"Moonlight"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Lion"

"Hidden Figures"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

Best motion picture, comedy/musical

"La La Land"

"20th Century Women"

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

"Sing Street"

"Deadpool"

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Amy Adams, "Arrival"

Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy/musical

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Annette Bening, "20th Century Women"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge of Seventeen"

Lily Collins, "Rules Don't Apply"

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Joel Edgerton, "Loving"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy/musical

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land" - WINNER

Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Colin Farrell, "The Lobster"

Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool"

Jonah Hill, "War Dogs"

Best director - motion picture

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Viola Davis, "Fences" - WINNER

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Simon Helberg, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals" - WINNER

Best screenplay - motion picture

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

"La La Land" - WINNER

"Nocturnal Animals"

"Hell or High Water"

Best foreign language film

"Elle"

"Divines"

"Toni Erdmann"

"Neruda"

"The Salesman"

Best animated feature film

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"Zootopia"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"Sing"

Best original song

"How Far I'll Go," "Moana"

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" "Trolls"

"Faith," "Sing"

"City of Stars," "La La Land" - WINNER

"Gold," "Gold"

Best original score - motion picture

"Arrival"

"Lion"

"La La Land" - WINNER

"Moonlight"

"Hidden Figures"

Best TV series, drama

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Westworld" (HBO)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot" (USA)

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans" (FX)

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath" (Amazon) - WINNER

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan" (Showtime)

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things" (Netflix)

Claire Foy, "The Crown" (Netflix)

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld" (HBO)

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander" (Starz)

Keri Russell, "The Americans" (FX)

Best TV series, comedy

"Transparent" (Amazon)

"Atlanta" (FX) - WINNER

"Veep" (HBO)

"Black-ish" (ABC)

"Mozart in the Jungle" (Amazon)

Best actor in a TV series, comedy

Donald Glover, "Atlanta" (FX)

Gael Garcia Bernal, "Mozart in the Jungle" (Amazon)

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish" (ABC)

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent" (Amazon)

Nick Nolte, "Graves" (Epix)

Best actress in a TV series, comedy

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, "Veep" (HBO)

Issa Rae, "Insecure" (HBO)

Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (CW)

Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin" (CW)

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish" (ABC) - WINNER

Sarah Jessica Parker, "Divorce" (HBO)

Best TV movie or limited series

"The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story" (FX) WINNER

"The Night Manager" (AMC)

"The Night Of" (HBO)

"The Dresser" (Starz)

"American Crime" (ABC)

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series

Courtney B. Vance, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story" (FX)

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of" (HBO)

John Turturro, "The Night Of" (HBO)

Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager" (AMC)

Bryan Cranston, "All the Way" (HBO)

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series

Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story" (FX) - WINNER

Felicity Huffman, "American Crime" (ABC)

Kerry Washington, "Confirmation" (HBO)

Riley Keough, "The Girlfriend Experience" (Starz)

Charlotte Rampling, "London Spy" (BBC America)

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Sterling K. Brown, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story" (FX)

John Travolta, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story" (FX)

Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager" (AMC) - WINNER

John Lithgow, "The Crown" (Netflix)

Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot" (USA)

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Olivia Colman, "The Night Manager" (AMC) - WINNER

Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Thandie Newton, "Westworld" (HBO)

NBC Photo: Chris Haston

Related Articles