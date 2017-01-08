LA LA LAND's Emma Stone Wins Golden Globe Award for Best Actress

Emma Stone has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy/Musical, for her role of Mia in Damien Chazelle's LA LA LAND.

Also this evening, LA LA LAND picked up awards for Best Motion Picture, Comedy/Musical, Best Score, Best Original Song for 'City of Stars', featuring music by Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Tony nominated composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Ryan Gosling for Best Actor and Best Screenplay and Best Director for Damien Chazelle.

Stone first appeared on the big screen in "Easy A" which earned her nominations for the BAFTA Rising Star Award and a Golden Globe Award. This breakthrough role was followed by the commercially successful film Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), and a supporting part in the critically acclaimed drama The Help (2011). The actress received wider recognition for playing Gwen Stacy in the 2012 superhero film The Amazing Spider-Man, and its sequel in 2014. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the role of a recovering drug addict in the black comedy-drama Birdman (2014). Stone made her Broadway debut in the 2014 Broadway revival of CABARET.

LA LA LAND has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture, Comedy/Musical. Directed by Damien Chazelle, the film stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie Dewitt, Finn Wittrock, Callie Hernandez, Sonoya Mizuno, Jessica Rothe, Tom Everett Scott and Josh Pence, and is now in theaters nationwide.

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Damien Chazelle, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

The film features the original song original song "City of Stars" featuring music by Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Tony nominated composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose newest musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN is now running on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

