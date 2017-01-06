Breaking News: Jimmy Buffett Musical ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Will Land on Broadway in 2018!

The producers of Escape to Margaritaville announced today that the new musical featuring the songs of legendary singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, will premiere in New Orleans, LA and will play Houston, TX in 2017 as part of the production's pre-Broadway tour before sailing into Broadway in the Spring of 2018.

As previously announced, the show will have its World Premiere steps from the ocean at the Tony Award®-winning La Jolla Playhouse in La Jolla, California in May 2017, and will make its last stop before Broadway at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in November 2017. Please visit www.EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com for more information.

"It's always been a dream of mine to make it to Broadway!" said Jimmy Buffett. "After our world premiere this May in La Jolla, we'll set sail from California on a pre-Broadway national tour stopping first in the city that gave me my start-New Orleans, then to some of my other favorites - Houston and Chicago - before arriving at that port of all ports, Broadway and New York City."

The current engagements are as follows:

May 9 - June 25, 2017 - World Premiere La Jolla Playhouse

Mandell Weiss Theatre

2910 La Jolla Village Drive

La Jolla, California 92037

October 20 - 28, 2017 - Pre-Broadway Tour Premiere

East Jefferson General Hospital Broadway in New Orleans Saenger Theatre

1111 Canal Street

New Orleans, Louisiana 70116

October 31 - November 5, 2017

BBVA Compass Broadway at the Hobby Center 800 Bagby Street

Houston, Texas 77002

November 9 - December 3, 2017 Broadway In Chicago

Oriental Theatre

24 West Randolph

Chicago, Illinois 60601

Escape to Margaritaville will include brand new music, specifically written for the musical by Jimmy Buffett, along with many of his hit songs that are near-and-dear to fans' hearts. The original story was created by co-book writers Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl") and Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"). Two-time Tony Award® nominee Christopher Ashley will direct, and the creative team will also include Tony®-nominated Choreographer Kelly Devine, Scenic Designer Walt Spangler, Tony Award®-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell, two-time Tony Award®-winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley, two-time Tony Award®-winning Sound Designer Brian Ronan, Tony Award®-nominee Christopher Jahnke as Music Supervisor, and 101 Productions, Ltd. as General Management.

Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the ocean's warm, and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful. Welcome to Margaritaville, the island paradise where city folk get away from it all and the locals get into the kind of trouble you can almost always sweet talk your way out of. This new musical is the story of a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer named Tully who thinks he's got life all figured out. Until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything.

Additional information, including casting, will be announced shortly.

