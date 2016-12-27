Broadway AM Report, 12/27/2016 - Kennedy Center Honors and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

TODAY'S BIG NEWS: Max von Essen stars in YOURS UNFAITHFULLY, beginning tonight Off-Broadway, and Stephen Colbert returns as host of the 39th KENNEDY CENTER HONORS!

NEWS YOU MISSED THIS WEEKEND:

- HAIR is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary with the show's original stars and more!

- We got a heart-warming look (right) at Norm Lewis's I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS at 54 Below, clips from the BROADWAY SESSIONS all-star holiday show, Richard Ridge's behind-the-scenes panel on TV musicals, and shots from HAMILTON's 2016 Door Decorating Competition!

- Alec Baldwin has the perfect solution to the Rockettes/Trump inauguration controversy.

- Carrie Fisher is in stable condition following a heart attack, and Tony winner George S. Irving has passed away at 94...

Broadway Weather Forecast: Rain in the morning, but sunny this afternoon with high of 57 degrees! This is December, right?

What we're geeking out over: HAMILTON's King George groveling before GREAT COMET's Pierre - all in the name of charity! What we're listening to: The latest episode of "Behind The Curtain" podcast, looking back on some of the great artists we lost in 2016...

What we're watching: The new, extended TV spot for Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST! Video of the Day: Because we're not quite ready to let the holiday warmth go, watch Daniel Reichard perform "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" at Birdland! And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Tovah Feldshuh, who turns 63 today! Drama Desk winner and Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh last starred on Broadway as 'Berthe' in PIPPIN. Before that, she took the New York stage in IRENA'S VOW, GOLDA'S BALCONY, LEND ME A TENOR, SARAVA, YENTL, RODGERS & HART, DREYFUS IN REHEARSAL and CYRANO. Among her Off-Broadway credits are VOLPONE, LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE, TALLULAH HALLELUJAH! and TALLULAH'S PARTY, THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES, TOVAH: OUT OF HER MIND, SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER and more. Feldshuh plays 'Deanna Monroe' on AMC's THE WALKING DEAD and has also appeared on-screen in FLESH & BONE, LAW & ORDER and the films A WALK ON THE MOON, SHE'S FUNNY THAT WAY, KISSING JESSICA STEIN and more. Tovah Feldshuh in AGING IS OPTIONAL at 54 Below in 2015.

