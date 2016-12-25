HAIR to Celebrate 50th Anniversary 1/21 with Free Event Featuring Original Cast Members, Stories & Songs

The New York Times was first to report that celebratory plans have been set for the groundbreaking musical HAIR's 50th Anniversary which will take place on January 21, 2017 at La MaMa. The event will include original cast members (Natalie Mosco; Allan Nicholls; the Rev. Marjorie LiPari; and Dale Soules), André De Shields, the show's creators Galt MacDermot and James Rado and more.

Promised are a never-heard before demo of the title song by Mr. Rado, live performances of many of the show's hits, rare photos and more. Tickets to the free event are now available via La MaMa's web site.

HAIR originally opened at Joseph Papp's Public Theatre in October 1967 with a run at the Cheetah nightclub following in December 1967. The show opened on Broadway in April 1968 and ran for 1,750 performances. Famous for its brief nude scene, worldwide productions of HAIR followed (with some 14 companies running simultaneously) including a London production which ran for nearly 2,000 performances. Since then, HAIR has continued to delight and enlighten audiences around the world, spawning dozens of recordings.



A recent revival on Broadway won the Tony Award for Best Revival in 2009.

The Fifth Dimension's version of the song "Aquarius" won a Grammy Award for Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Group in 1970. The lyrics of this song were based on the astrological belief that the world would soon be entering the "Age of Aquarius," an age of peace, love and light for humanity. The original Broadway cast recording received a Grammy Award in 1968 for Best Score from an Original Cast Show Album and sold nearly 3 million copies in the U.S. by December 1969.

