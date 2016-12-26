Backstage with Richard Ridge: How Do You Make a Live TV Musical? Insiders Tell All!

Click Here for More Articles on BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE

Marrying the most thrilling aspects of stage and screen, the recent resurgence of networks broadcasting live musicals has invigorated prime time "appointment viewing" or "event television."

SAG-AFTRA Foundation just examined this vibrant storytelling hybrid from the actor's perspective, with panelists Christiane Noll (The Sound of Music Live!), Shanice Scales-Williams (The Wiz Live!), Noah Robbins (Grease: Live), Judine Somerville (Hairspray Live!) and director/choreographer Rob Ashford (The Sound of Music Live! & Peter Pan Live!). Topics of discussion included: casting, technique, the rehearsal process, speedy maneuvering between multiple sets and sound stages, lightning fast wardrobe changes, the genre's special format and creative team models, the challenges associated with commercial breaks, encountering surprises like unpredictable weather, and viewership engagement via social media.

Check out the conversation below!





