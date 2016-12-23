Update: Carrie Fisher in Stable Condition Following Heart Attack on Plane

According to multiple published sources and first reported by TMZ, Carrie Fisher was rushed to the hospital this afternoon after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to LAX.

An award-winning actress and bestselling author, Carrie Fisher is a true cultural icon, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, a role which she most recently reprised in the record-breaking box office hit Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015.

Her autobiographical one-woman Broadway show, Wishful Drinking, was filmed for HBO and received an Emmy Award nomination, while her award-winning bestselling novel, Postcards from the Edge, was made into an Oscar-nominated film starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep.

Her appearance on 30 Rock was nominated for an Emmy Award and she can also be seen in the critically acclaimed Amazon series Catastrophe.

Update: It has been reported that Ms. Fisher is in stable condition following a medical emergency aboard a flight from London this afternoon.

The actress and author's brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press that the Star Wars star was "out of emergency" and in stabilized condition at a Los Angeles hospital. He could not divulge any further details about the incident at the time of comment.

