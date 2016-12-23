STAGE TUBE: HAMILTON's King George Bows to GREAT COMET's Pierre for Giant BC/EFA Donation

The feud is over! HAMILTON's Rory O'Malley (King George III) just groveled before GREAT COMET star Josh Groban (Pierre) to end the battle that started at Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' 2016 GYPSY OF THE YEAR.

The pair, who went to college together, have been trash-talking each other for a good cause since the annual event. Groban created 50 "I Helped Pierre Kick King George's Ass" pins and sold them for $40 apiece to support BC/EFA.

In retaliation, O'Malley took a picture of Groban, drew a mustache on it, and had the whole HAMILTON cast sign it. He auctioned it off after a performance of the hit musical to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay for a whopping $7,500. Irsay came backstage after the show, learned more about BC/EFA, and generously decided to up his donation to $20,000.

When Groban found out, he issued a challenge: if King George III would take a picture kneeling before Pierre, Groban would personally match the $20,000 donation to BC/EFA.

Watch the big moment below!

