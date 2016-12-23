BC/EFA
STAGE TUBE: HAMILTON's King George Bows to GREAT COMET's Pierre for Giant BC/EFA Donation

Dec. 23, 2016  

The feud is over! HAMILTON's Rory O'Malley (King George III) just groveled before GREAT COMET star Josh Groban (Pierre) to end the battle that started at Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' 2016 GYPSY OF THE YEAR.

The pair, who went to college together, have been trash-talking each other for a good cause since the annual event. Groban created 50 "I Helped Pierre Kick King George's Ass" pins and sold them for $40 apiece to support BC/EFA.

In retaliation, O'Malley took a picture of Groban, drew a mustache on it, and had the whole HAMILTON cast sign it. He auctioned it off after a performance of the hit musical to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay for a whopping $7,500. Irsay came backstage after the show, learned more about BC/EFA, and generously decided to up his donation to $20,000.

When Groban found out, he issued a challenge: if King George III would take a picture kneeling before Pierre, Groban would personally match the $20,000 donation to BC/EFA.

