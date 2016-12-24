Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis' Gift to New York City at Feinstein's / 54 Below

I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS is what Norm Lewis named his show this year, his 2nd consecutive holiday booking, at Feinstein's / 54 Below.

The packed 6-night run was directed as a fun party by Richard Jay-Alexander, with musical direction by Joseph Joubert. The party features terrific song choices, great stories and plenty of opportunity to have a back and forth conversation with the man, himself. The band is superb and the arrangements, each and every one, unique and tailored to each song. Perry Cavari is featured on Drums & Percussion, with George Farmer on multiple Basses.

Lewis is known for inviting Special Guests to join him each night and this year's list included Sirius XM's resident diva, Julie James, Iconic actress / singer, Vanessa Williams, Broadway's Adrian Bailey, his cousin, Pastor Bobby Lewis, the extraordinary Everett Bradley, and the night we attended, newcomer Olivia Hardy (who has written for BroadwayWorld), and the uber- gifted Jason Robert Brown. Tonight, for Christmas Eve, the final performance - Musical Director Joseph Joubert's wife, Renay Peters Joubert, will Guest.

The show was a roller coaster from the minute Norm Lewis hit the stage and it didn't let go 'til the very end, when he sent us out into the night, with a stunning version of "Not While I'm Around" from SWEENEY TODD, which Lewis will star in next Spring.

Both guests thrilled the sold-out crowd, Ms. Hardy dueting with the Broadway star, on "Be A Lion" from THE WIZ, bringing the crowd to a frenzy. Lewis then left her to solo on the Judy Garland classic, "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" from MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS, which received a standing ovation.

Jason Robert Brown played for and joined Norm, on Brown's "Higher Love" from HONEYMOON IN VEGAS and it "stopped the show" COLD! Brown then beguiled us with a story of how he came to write his recent song "Hope" and debuted it in Kristin Chenoweth's MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY (also directed by Jay-Alexander) and the song is simply stunning and received an instant standing ovation from the audience.

There are rumors that Norm Lewis is being invited back for a 3rd time, next year, but we couldn't get any confirmation. We CAN tell you, it's one of the BEST Holiday Shows in town!

The night we attended, this was the SONG LIST: I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS / MY FAVORITE THINGS LITTLE DRUMMER BOY FEVER THE CHRISTMAS SONG (Chestnuts) MARY, DID YOU KNOW? ALL ALONE IN THE WORLD THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM GUEST: Olivia Hardy BE A LION with Norm HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS solo PEACE ON EARTH I THANK YOU FOR YOUR LOVE GUEST: Jason Robert Brown HIGHER LOVE with Norm and Jason HOPE - solo MUSIC OF THE NIGHT Bows WHAT ARE YOU DOING NEW YEAR'S EVE? NOT WHILE I'M AROUND

Related Articles