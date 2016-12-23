Alec Baldwin Wants to Perform at Donald Trump's Inauguration

Alec Baldwin - who famously parodies Donald Trump's smooching face on Saturday Night Live - has a solution for the President-elect's inauguration performance lineup woes.

This morning, following the news that The Rockettes will be among the performers stepping onstage during Trump's ceremony, Baldwin Tweeted:

I wanna perform at Trump's inauguration.

I wanna sing HIGHWAY TO HELLhttps://t.co/fCTArIajFb - ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

Earlier in the day, Baldwin outlined his view of Donald Trump being officially sworn in as president, saying:

1-We are not far from the day when the most reviled candidate in our history will become President. Unwanted by a significant majority of - ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

2- of voters. A man who has projected little other than an empty braggadocio and synthetic rhetoric about both his qualifications and plans - ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

3- but Inauguration Day means the beginning of the countdown to when he will be gone. And he will be gone.

January 20. The countdown begins. - ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

Radio City's iconic dance troupe will be joining the Mormon Tablernacle Choir and America's Got Talent runner-up, Jackie Evancho, at the inauguration. They are one of only three acts confirmed for the event so far.

