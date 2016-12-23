Alec Baldwin Wants to Perform at Donald Trump's Inauguration

Dec. 23, 2016  

Alec Baldwin Wants to Perform at Donald Trump's InaugurationAlec Baldwin - who famously parodies Donald Trump's smooching face on Saturday Night Live - has a solution for the President-elect's inauguration performance lineup woes.

This morning, following the news that The Rockettes will be among the performers stepping onstage during Trump's ceremony, Baldwin Tweeted:

Earlier in the day, Baldwin outlined his view of Donald Trump being officially sworn in as president, saying:

Radio City's iconic dance troupe will be joining the Mormon Tablernacle Choir and America's Got Talent runner-up, Jackie Evancho, at the inauguration. They are one of only three acts confirmed for the event so far.


