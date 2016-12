Photo Coverage: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, and Cate Blanchett Judge HAMILTON Door Decorating Competition 2016

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped by Hamilton yesterday with pals Josh Groban and Cate Blanchett to judge the all-important holiday door-decorating contest, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture all the highlights.

The Hamilton Door Decorating 2016

Awards went to:



Most Creative-tie: Rory O'Malley (carolers) and Women's Ensemble. (Champagne and gifts)



Most in the Holiday Spirit- Men's Ensemble. (Photo booth)



Best Craftsmanship- The Props Department (train)

Check out all of the fun photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

