STAGE TUBE: Daniel Reichard Performs HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS at Birdland

Birdland, the New York City landmark music room, was the place for Broadway and concert stage star Daniel Reichard to perform his annual New York City holiday show December 17, 18 and 19. Reichard, who created the role of Bob Gaudio in the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys and currently tours with the vocal group, "The Midtown Men," has celebrated the holidays with a concert for the past nine years.

The evening of stories and songs, which closed December 19th, is an eclectic musical program, featuring lively arrangements of Christmas classics, Hanukah favorites, and romantic treasures from the Great American Songbook. Reichard is backed by a full band of first-rate musicians, and Disaster star Lacretta is his very special guest. Jesse Vargaswill musically direct and write musical arrangements. "Guide to Christmas" is written by Daniel Reichard, Patrick McCollum, and Mark Noonan, with direction by Patrick McCollum.

Below, check out Reichard performing the holiday classic, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas!

Related Articles