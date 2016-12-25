BWW TV Exclusive: The Broadway Sessions All-Star Holiday Show

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

We here at Broadway Sessions went all out to celebrate this holiday season with our annual All Star Holiday Show Spectacular. Be prepared for kids, puppets, balloons, famous drag queens and so much more. Starring Paige Davis (Chicago), Jinkx Monsoon and Alaska (RuPaul's Drag Race), Frankie James Grande (Rock of Ages), Charl Brown (Motown), Betsy Struxness (Hamilton), Adrianna Hicks (The Color Purple), Leslie Becker (Amazing Grace), Aaron Young (Fiddler on the Roof), Bryan Fenkart (Memphis, Nerds), Gaelen Gilliland (Honeymoon in Vegas), Adinah Alexander (Kinky Boots), Jelani Remy (The Lion King), Matthew Marks (Book of Mormon), Molly Tynes (Pippin), Nathan Lucrezio (Aladdin), Devin Ilaw (Les Mis), Zurin Villanueva and CK Edwards (Shuffle Along) the kids from Matilda, Imari Hardon and the cast of Avenue Q. And of course, our signature 12 Days of Christmas!

Broadway Sessions will be back with cast members from The Great Comet on January 19th.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

