BWW's On This Day - March 22, 2017

Mar. 22, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The New Yorkers
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/22/17

Miss Saigon
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/23/17

Sousatzka
(Toronto - 2017)
opening 3/23/17

Sweat
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/26/17

The Wipers Times
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/27/17

Church & State
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/27/17

Don Juan in Soho
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17

My Family: Not the Sitcom
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17

The Hairy Ape
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/30/17

Rain
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 4/1/17

The Play That Goes Wrong
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17

Vanity Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17

Amelie
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/3/17

The Philanthropist
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/3/17

42nd Street
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

The Lightning Thief: the Percy Jackson Musical
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

Daniel's Husband
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

The Antipodes
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

Present Laughter
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17

 CLOSING SOON:
An Inspector Calls
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/25/17

The Pirates of Penzance
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/25/17

887
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17

The New Yorkers
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17

All the Fine Boys
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17

Man from Nebraska
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17

Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/26/17

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17

Jersey Boys
(West End - 2008)
closing 3/26/17

The Penitent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17

Enemy of the People
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17

Speech and Debate
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17

Sundown, Yellow Moon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17

The Wild Party
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17

My Brilliant Friend
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

Bull in a China Shop
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

On the Exhale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

Linda
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

Wakey, Wakey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17

COMING UP:

Thursday March 23, 2017:
LCT's OSLO, Starring Ehle & Mays, Launches Online Ticket Lottery
Thursday March 23, 2017:
MISS SAIGON Lands at Original Broadway Home
Thursday March 23, 2017:
Noll & Harris Star in NEXT TO NORMAL at TheatreWorks
Thursday March 23, 2017:
Norm Lewis Hosts Drama League Documentary TREASURES OF NEW YORK on THIRTEEN
Thursday March 23, 2017:
Original Stars of A CHORUS LINE Reunite for NYPL Archival Chat
Thursday March 23, 2017:
THE LIGHTNING THIEF Begins Off-Broadway
Friday March 24, 2017:
A BRONX TALE Original Broadway Cast Album Released
Friday March 24, 2017:
Boublil & Schonberg Chat MISS SAIGON on THEATER TALK
Friday March 24, 2017:
VANITY FAIR Climbs the Social Ladder Off-Broadway
Saturday March 25, 2017:
Bobby Cannavale Leads THE HAIRY APE at Park Avenue Armory
Saturday March 25, 2017:
Bobby Cannavale Stars in THE HAIRY APE at Park Avenue Armory
Saturday March 25, 2017:
Eddie George Stars in A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Nashville Rep
Sunday March 26, 2017:
Breaking News: London's JERSEY BOYS to Take Final Bow in Spring 2017
Sunday March 26, 2017:
Kelli O'Hara Headlines THE MAIN EVENT Fundraiser in Norfolk
Monday March 27, 2017:
Fontana, Luker, Silverman & More Slated for PROJECT BROADWAY at Symphony Space
Monday March 27, 2017:
Karen Ziemba & More Bring the '40s to Town Hall for 'Broadway by the Year'
Monday March 27, 2017:
Martha Plimpton Honored with PFLAG's 2017 Straight for Equality Award
Monday March 27, 2017:
Photos: First Look at John Leguizamo in LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS
Monday March 27, 2017:
Stamos, Meron & Zadan, Greenblatt Chair Mr. Abbott Gala for Kenny Leon
Monday March 27, 2017:
Symphony Space Kicks Off 2017 PROJECT BROADWAY Series
Monday March 27, 2017:
WP Theater Gala, Hosted by Lena Hall, Honors Debra Messing


