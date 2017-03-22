BWW's On This Day - March 22, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Miss Saigon
Sousatzka
Sweat
The Wipers Times
Church & State
Don Juan in Soho
My Family: Not the Sitcom
The Hairy Ape
Rain
The Play That Goes Wrong
Vanity Fair
Amelie
The Philanthropist
42nd Street
The Lightning Thief: the Percy Jackson Musical
Daniel's Husband
The Antipodes
Present Laughter
The Pirates of Penzance
887
The New Yorkers
All the Fine Boys
Man from Nebraska
Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
Jersey Boys
The Penitent
Enemy of the People
Speech and Debate
Sundown, Yellow Moon
The Wild Party
My Brilliant Friend
Bull in a China Shop
On the Exhale
Linda
Wakey, Wakey
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The New Yorkers
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/23/17
(Toronto - 2017)
opening 3/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/30/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 4/1/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
CLOSING SOON:
An Inspector Calls
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(West End - 2008)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
