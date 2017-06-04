BWW's On This Day - June 4, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Annie
Cover My Tracks
Tape Face
Cost of Living
Working
Barber Shop Chronicles
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
The Kite Runner
The Artificial Jungle
Hamlet
Julius Caesar
Jesus Christ Superstar
Taj Express
Gloria
Hamlet
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
Hir
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
The Fantasticks
Church & State
Venus
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Fulfillment Center
Kunstler
Anne of Green Gables Part 1
The Miser
Horror
Don Juan in Soho
The Treatment
Sojourners
Somebody's Daughter
The Antipodes
Her Portmanteau
Ernest Shackleton Loves me
Can You Forgive Her?
The Boy Who Danced On Air
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The End of Longing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/12/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(London - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
CLOSING SOON:
Seven Spots on the Sun
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2006)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/9/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17
COMING UP: