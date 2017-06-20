BWW's On This Day - June 20, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Little Mermaid
1984
The Traveling Lady
Bastard Jones
Downstairs
Afterglow
Committee... (A New Musical)
Ragtime
Growing Up Gonzales
The Crusade of Connor Stephens
Napoli, Brooklyn
The Roommate
The Model American
Marvin's Room
The Ferryman (West End)
Queen Anne
The Ruby Slippers
The Mentor
The Government Inspector
Woyzeck
The Braille Legacy
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Monsoon Wedding
Sweat
Secret
Somebody's Daughter
The Lucky One
Family Ties
Baghdaddy
Indecent
Sunset Boulevard
Marc in Venice
The Little Mermaid
On the Town
The End of Longing
The Artificial Jungle
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Fulfillment Center
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/27/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/27/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/28/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/4/17
CLOSING SOON:
Austen's Pride
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/28/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
