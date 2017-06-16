BWW's On This Day - June 16, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
The Wind in the Willows
Bridges
The Birds
Ghost Light
Hollywood Nurses
Austen's Pride
Fulfillment Center
The Little Mermaid
1984
The Traveling Lady
Bastard Jones
Downstairs
Afterglow
Committee... (A New Musical)
Ragtime
Growing Up Gonzales
The Crusade of Connor Stephens
Cover My Tracks
Judy!
Sweetee
Jesus Christ Superstar
Six Degrees of Separation
Julius Caesar
The Whirligig
Pacific Overtures
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Austen's Pride
Woyzeck
The Braille Legacy
The Government Inspector
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Sweat
Secret
Monsoon Wedding
The Lucky One
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Marc in Venice
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/17/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 6/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/20/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/22/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/26/17
CLOSING SOON:
Bridges
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/18/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/24/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/17
