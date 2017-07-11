BWW's On This Day - July 11, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Where Storms Are Born
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
All Shook Up
Hi, Hitler
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
Speech & Debate
Oliver Twist
Puffs
Super Shaw Women
Dessert
The Clean House
I Loved Lucy
Curvy Widow
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
That Chemistry Show
Ragtime
Rotterdam
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Bastard Jones
Salome
Terror
Ghost Light
Cost of Living
Fulfillment Center
The Roommate
Oslo
Super Shaw Women
Hollywood Nurses
All Shook Up
Gloria
The Philanthropist
Hir
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
A Parallelogram
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/14/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/17/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/18/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/19/17
(West End - 0)
opening 7/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/20/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/22/17
CLOSING SOON:
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/11/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 7/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/19/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/19/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Where Storms Are Born
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
All Shook Up
Hi, Hitler
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
Speech & Debate
Oliver Twist
Puffs
Super Shaw Women
Dessert
The Clean House
I Loved Lucy
Curvy Widow
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
That Chemistry Show
Ragtime
Rotterdam
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Bastard Jones
Salome
Terror
Ghost Light
Cost of Living
Fulfillment Center
The Roommate
Oslo
Super Shaw Women
Hollywood Nurses
All Shook Up
Gloria
The Philanthropist
Hir
COMING UP: