BWW's On This Day - February 26, 2017

Feb. 26, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The View UpStairs
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/26/17

9 Circles
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/26/17

The Penitent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

Wakey, Wakey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

The Winter's Tale ENO
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

The Way of the World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

Linda
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

On the Exhale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

Hamilton
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 3/1/17

Sweeney Todd
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 3/1/17

Bull in a China Shop
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/1/17

All the Fine Boys
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/1/17

Significant Other
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/2/17

Lost Without Words
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/4/17

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/7/17

The Outer Space
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/8/17

The Glass Menagerie
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/9/17

 CLOSING SOON:
The Liar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

Escaped Alone
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

The Way of the World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/27/17

Motown the Musical
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17

Yen
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/4/17

Death Takes A Holiday
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Sex with Strangers
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17

Buried Child
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

She Loves Me
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Dear World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Fade
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

The Object Lesson
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

The Dressmaker's Secret
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Interview: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Beardo
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

The Kite Runner
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17

Evening at the Talk House
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17

Jitney
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17

COMING UP:

Monday February 27, 2017:
'GREAT COMET' Cast Performs Original Music & More at 54 Below
Monday February 27, 2017:
A.J. Shively Leads Reading of New Musical CONRACK at York
Monday February 27, 2017:
Betty Buckley Previews STORY SONGS Album at Roundabout Gala
Monday February 27, 2017:
Carolee Carmello & More Tackle the '20s in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR at Town Hall
Monday February 27, 2017:
Chen & Majok Honored with DGA's 2017 Lanford Wilson Award
Monday February 27, 2017:
DLDF Honors HAMILTON Cast for Speech to Mike Pence
Monday February 27, 2017:
Gonzalez & More Join Halston for 2017 BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!
Monday February 27, 2017:
James Snyder & T. Oliver Reid Sign on for BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!
Monday February 27, 2017:
Levi, Shenkman & More Set for Reading of Dark Comedy STAND. UP.
Monday February 27, 2017:
Mills, Orfeh & Steele Sign on for BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!
Monday February 27, 2017:
Pill & Sadoski Take Part in 'FOUR BY TENN' Readings in Pasadena
Monday February 27, 2017:
Rajiv Joseph Honored with DGA's 2017 Horton Foote Award
Tuesday February 28, 2017:
2017 KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY
Tuesday February 28, 2017:
Boyd Gaines Joins Debra Monk in James Lapine's 'MRS. MILLER' at Signature Theatre
Tuesday February 28, 2017:
James Lapine's MRS. MILLER DOES HER THING Debuts in D.C.
Tuesday February 28, 2017:
LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER: CAROUSEL Starring Kelli O'Hara Now Available on Amazon
Tuesday February 28, 2017:
Todrick Hall Named National Ambassador for 2017 KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY
Wednesday March 1, 2017:
Broadway Vets Join Original Stars of London's Site-Specific SWEENEY TODD in NYC
Wednesday March 1, 2017:
Former White House Pastry Chef Named 'Official Pie Maker' for Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD in NYC
Wednesday March 1, 2017:
Jamie Brewer Plays Title Role in AMY AND THE ORPHANS Off-Broadway
Wednesday March 1, 2017:
McDaniel College Student-Directed Play Festival Begins 3/1


