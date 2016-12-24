BWW's On This Day - December 24, 2016

Dec. 24, 2016  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
God of Vengeance
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 12/25/16

The Present
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/8/17

The Kite Runner
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/17

Motown the Musical
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/11/17

Yen
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/12/17

Death Takes A Holiday
(West End - 2016)
opening 1/16/17

Something Rotten!
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/17/17

Promises, Promises
(London - 2017)
opening 1/18/17

Jitney
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/19/17

Yours Unfaithfully
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17

The Glass Menagerie
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17

Sunset Boulevard
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17

Travesties
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17

The Wild Party
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

If I Forget
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Linda
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 2/23/17

Sunday in the Park with George
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17

The Penitent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

 CLOSING SOON:
The Wolves
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/24/16

Ride the Cyclone
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/29/16

Finian's Rainbow
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/31/16

Fiddler on the Roof
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 12/31/16

Aladdin
(West End - 2016)
closing 12/31/16

Spamilton: An American Parody
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/31/16

Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/1/17

The Band's Visit
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/1/17

Irving Berlin's White Christmas
(US Tour - 2016)
closing 1/1/17

The Illusionists- Turn of the Century
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/1/17

A Christmas Carol with Simon Callow
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/7/17

One Funny Mother
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/7/17

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(West End - 2013)
closing 1/7/17

The Dead, 1904
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/7/17

The Bodyguard
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/7/17

The Encounter
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17

In the Heights
(West End - 2015)
closing 1/8/17

Falsettos
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17

Sweet Charity
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17

COMING UP:
Monday December 26, 2016:
NBC Airs Reprise Telecast of HAIRSPRAY LIVE! Tonight
Tuesday December 27, 2016:
Max von Essen Leads YOURS UNFAITHFULLY Off-Broadway
Tuesday December 27, 2016:
Mix & Mingle With THE COLOR PURPLE to Benefit 'On Broadway'
Tuesday December 27, 2016:
Stephen Colbert Hosts 39th KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Tonight on CBS
Wednesday December 28, 2016:
Spice Girls Star Mel B to Do the Cell Block Tango in Broadway's CHICAGO
Thursday December 29, 2016:
DVR Alert: THE PRESENT's Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh Visit GMA
Saturday December 31, 2016:
'TOO MUCH LIGHT...' Ends After 28 Years in Chicago After Creator Pulls Rights
Saturday December 31, 2016:
Annaleigh Ashford & Charles Busch Ring in the New Year at 54 Below
Saturday December 31, 2016:
Gloria Estefan & Cast of Broadway's ON YOUR FEET! Perform on ABC's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Tonight
Saturday December 31, 2016:
Kelly Clarkson Performs from 'Hamilton Mixtape' on Tonight's SETH MEYERS NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL
Saturday December 31, 2016:
NY Phil Rings in 2017 with Tunes from MY FAIR LADY & More on PBS


