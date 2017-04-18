BWW's On This Day - April 18, 2017

Apr. 18, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Indecent
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17

Rebel in the Soul
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17

The Little Foxes
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/19/17

Junkyard
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/19/17

Hello, Dolly!
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17

The Secret Garden
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 4/20/17

Broad Comedy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17

In the Boom Boom Room
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/21/17

Paul Auster's City of Glass
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/21/17

Her Portmanteau
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17

Sojourners
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/23/17

Anastasia
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17

Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17

Six Degrees of Separation
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/25/17

Alice's Adventures Underground
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17

Bandstand
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/26/17

A Doll's House, Part 2
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/27/17

The Dreyfus Affair
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17

 CLOSING SOON:
The Altruists
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Posh
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Filthy Business
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

The Hairy Ape
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Broad Comedy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Shear Madness
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17

Significant Other
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17

Figaro! (90210)
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17

Sunday in the Park with George
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17

Her Opponent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17

Babes in Toyland
(New York - 2017)
closing 4/27/17

Daniel's Husband
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17

Latin History for Morons
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17

Love in Idleness
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17

The Glass Menagerie
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17

Travesties
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17

Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17

COMING UP:

Wednesday April 19, 2017:
Harmon, Paulus, Burstein & More to Pull Back the Curtain in 92Y Series
Wednesday April 19, 2017:
Miller & Neuwirth Announce 2017 Drama League Nominees
Wednesday April 19, 2017:
Stephen Sondheim Feted at NYFOS 2017 Gala at Carnegie Hall
Thursday April 20, 2017:
A BRONX TALE Stars Set for This Week's Broadway Sessions
Thursday April 20, 2017:
Jaygee Macapugay, Mark Bautista Lead HERE LIES LOVE at Seattle Rep
Thursday April 20, 2017:
Megan Mullally Brings NANCY & BETH to London
Friday April 21, 2017:
Ali Stroker, John Patrick Shanley Receive 2017 NYU Alumni Awards
Friday April 21, 2017:
Rachel York Goes Undercover with Utah Symphony for THE SPY WHO LOVED ME
Friday April 21, 2017:
Stars from LITTLE FOXES, PRESENT LAUGHTER Set for Sonnet Slam in Central Park
Friday April 21, 2017:
Tony Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry Visits CBS's LATE SHOW Tonight
Saturday April 22, 2017:
Shirley Jones Inducted Into the Bucks County Playhouse Hall of Fame
Sunday April 23, 2017:
Javier Munoz Named Mentor for Rosie's Theater Kids Event
Sunday April 23, 2017:
Jessie Mueller, Adrienne Warren, Javier Munoz and More Mentor for Rosie's Theater Kids Benefit
Sunday April 23, 2017:
Millan & Gilroy Host Ducdame Ensemble's SHAKESPEARE SINGS
Sunday April 23, 2017:
Telly Leung Brings Personal Stories, Intimate Tunes to Yotel
Sunday April 23, 2017:
The Gates Are Almost Open! 'CHOCOLATE FACTORY' Sets Spring Broadway Bow
Monday April 24, 2017:
Ben Rimalower's PATTI ISSUES Returns to NYC
Monday April 24, 2017:
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's AMELIE Performs on 'Today'
Monday April 24, 2017:
Original Star Mary Beth Peil Will Journey to Broadway in ANASTASIA
Monday April 24, 2017:
Reps from NY Deaf Theatre & More Set for TDF's Accessibility Symposium
Monday April 24, 2017:
Tovah Feldshuh Leads Reading of ANDA'S LOVE at The Old Globe


