BWW Morning Brief May 3rd, 2017 - THE FANTASTICKS Marks a Milestone and More!

by BWW News Desk - May 02, 2017

This year's Tony Awards nominations have just been announced by Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson and here they are, celebrating the best of the 2016-17 theatre season (and what a season it's been!) The 2017 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 11th on CBS. Our official Tony coverage kicks off - NOW!. (more...)

2) 2017 Tony Awards - The Nominees React - UPDATING LIVE!

by BWW News Desk - May 02, 2017

We've caught Tony fever here at BroadwayWorld, and it's spreading! Follow us on BWW throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more!. (more...)

3) Watch Live on BWW! Christopher Jackson & Jane Krakowski Announce the Tony Nominations

by BWW News Desk - May 02, 2017

Everything's coming up Tonys! In just minutes, Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson will announce the 71st Annual Tony Awards nominations, live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. . (more...)

4) Who's It Gonna Be? A Nominations Day Guide to Everything Tonys! Watch LIVE at 8:30am, Right Here!

by BWW News Desk - May 02, 2017

The big day is here! The 71st Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced today, May 2, from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. The Tony Nominations can be viewed LIVE (8:30am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more!. (more...)

5) Bette Midler and HELLO, DOLLY! Cast React To Tony Awards Nominations

by Alan Henry - May 02, 2017

BroadwayWorld has been speaking with Tony Award nominees all morning, getting their first reactions! Here we spoke with Bette Midler.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- We're spending all day with this year's Tony nominees - so stay tuned for photos, interviews and more!

- Gopnik & Shire's new musical 'THE MOST BEAUTIFUL ROOM' begins at Long Wharf.

- Amy Poehler honors Carol Burnett as 'Champion of Children' at the Colleagues Spring Luncheon...

- And THE FANTASTICKS celebrates its 57th Anniversary Off-Broadway today!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our fun roundup of Tony nominees trivia!

#WednesdayWisdom: A word from the legendary Carol Burnett...

"Everybody I know who is funny, it's in them. You can teach timing, or some people are able to tell a joke, though I don't like to tell jokes. But I think you have to be born with a sense of humor and a sense of timing." - Carol Burnett (via BrainyQuote)

What we're geeking out over: That Britney Spears' pop hits could be the foundation of a new musical!

What we're watching: Stephen Schwartz and Jeanine Tesori's in-depth conversation for DGF's "Legacy Project"!

Social Butterfly: See what the company of BANDSTAND did to celebrate Corey and Meghan Cott's new baby!

Tonight we celebrated the newest addition of the @BandstandBway family. Congratulations to Corey and Meghan Cott on their bundle of joy! pic.twitter.com/foeKcW81XR - Bandstand (@BandstandBway) May 3, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Bobby Cannavale, who turns 47 today!

Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale is currently starring in THE HAIRY APE at the Park Avenue Armory, which has earned him a Drama Desk nomination. He last appeared on Broadway in THE BIG KNIFE, and before that in GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, THE MOTHERFUCKER WITH THE HAT and MAURITIUS. Among his Off-Broadway credits are WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT, TRUST, HURLYBURLY, FUCKING A and A FLEA IN HER EAR. Cannavale has appeared on the small screen in THIRD WATCH, WILL & GRACE, NURSE JACKIE, BOARDWALK EMPIRE and VINYL.

Bobby Cannavale in rehearsal for THE HAIRY APE

at Park Avenue Armory.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

