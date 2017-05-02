2017 Tony Awards - The Nominees React - UPDATING LIVE!

We've caught Tony fever here at BroadwayWorld, and it's spreading! Follow us on BWW throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more!

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical - At first my husband wanted to watch the live feed this morning and I just didn't have the stomach for it. So, I'm in the other room and I keep hearing "Oh no crap. Oh, no. What happened?" And I'm like, "Oh no, what's going on?!" And then I heard a, "Woohoo!" And then of course the phone just started ringing off the hook and I was like, "I think it's going to be a good day!" And then I found out it was not one but five nominations for our Falsettos family. What we created we did as a family and it is so wonderful that it was recognized. Mama hasn't worked in a while, so I have to audition today so that I can pay the bills! That's how I'll be celebrating today. I've been blessed today already, so may it continue!

Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen - Best Book of a Musical - After agonizing over whether to watch it or not I did turn on NY1 at 8:30, I couldn't help myself. As a kid who did my first musical in 6th grade, I was Ed Sullivan in Bye Bye Birdie, it's hard to believe this is happening now. It's so gratifying and a little bit unbelievable. The best part of this morning has been seeing all the people from the company and the creatives being recognized and that their work is being lauded. They worked so incredibly hard, and I'm so happy that people have been finding something so meaningful in the show. Right now I'm taking my daughter to the park with my wife and we will have a low key day and then tonight i'll go by the Music Box theater and give everyone a big hug!

Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play - I am so very proud to be a part of The Little Foxes and this magnificent company. What a terrific year for new plays and revivals. Hooray for all of us!!

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical - I'm over the moon. It was frustrating this morning when they cut away from the live CBS broadcast so I had to FaceTime my manager to find out. It was really exciting. It gives my heart so much hope because it's such a beautiful show and to be honored this way and for me to be a part of it, these characters, this message, it's all just wonderful. The fact that these human characters, who are both flawed and gorgeous and this story is being accepted in this way in the community is so meaningful to me. And the fact that my character, who is a struggling person has been celebrated, I'm really just blown away. It gives me a lot of hope. I think I'll probably take the dogs out for a nice walk and wait for my daughter to come home from school so I can tell her the news and I can't wait to be with the cast later tonight - it will be really special!

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon - Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical - My publicist rang me and she totally woke me up because I slept right through it. It's been crazy because I don't know how to react! I'm in total disbelief. I don't know what to do with myself. I've been cleaning the house and doing the dishes this morning because I don't know what to do [Laughs]. I'm definitely not taking that Soul Cycle class that I booked for today, now! I think I'll celebrate with brunch with my friend instead!

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong - Best Scenic Design of a Play - I'm amazed and totally thrilled to be nominated. It was beyond exciting to make my 'debut' on Broadway with 'The Play That Goes Wrong' company, especially excited to be at the Lyceum with its decades of Broadway Theatre history. I used to 'joke' in my program notes that I had sung and danced on Broadway, at the Met and in La Scala Milan. All true, but mostly when nobody could see or hear. Now I can add 'onstage on Broadway,' happily the building was nearly empty and the lights were mostly off!!! A vast amount of work from a huge number of people goes into the production of even the simplest play. This is not a simple play, beware (like Winston) it bites!

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical - My boyfriend and I were in bed this morning pretending to be asleep. I was absolutely not gonna watch because I knew that I would have I wound up throwing up all over the house. Our phones were right by us and we couldn't help looking. He found out before he said, "Well, there it is!" The fact that all of us got nominated is just the icing and the cherry, and everything! It's all of the extras on the cake. It means so much to all of us. I think we would have been sad to see some not included, but to see all of our work recognized is so validating and lovely. I'm so excited to spend the next month with them. We miss each other!

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day The Musical - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical - It's a great day! I was just laying in bed, as one would do after late night at the Met Gala. [Last night] I was hanging out with Josh Groban and so many other nominees! In order to celebrate I am going to continue to take easy to continue this ACL healing process. I'll just follow my ritual dog walk, going to physical therapy, etc. because the show must go on! That's the actor's life. It must go on because it is so very special. This means so much to me and this team. We go through all this stuff and you wouldn't believe how the whole team cheers you on on when feel down, how so powerful and compelling it is to fight on. People should see this. There are so many life lessons, but also extremely funny, and just a work of art. I am so proud to be a part of this!

Christian Borle, Falsettos - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical - I got my butt up this morning and I poured myself a cup of coffee to watch on NY1 like I always do! I really love that the four of us get to spend the next month together. That was actually the best part of the morning- hearing Brandon, Andrew, and Stephanie's names called. I love them so much. The love is real. And now I've got this other candy-coated show that I get to go and be with today! I'm just thrilled.

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical - So, I set my alarm for much later because I wanted to sleep in; I always do on show days. Even on an award nomination day, through out this career awards are always exciting but after 15 years you learn it's a coin toss! I did not pull all nighter by any means. Yet, I randomly woke up on my own not long ago and saw so many texts. The first one from mom- today is her birthday! It was such a wonderful surprise and celebration. Especially after all of the driving my mom did to get me to theatre camps, this means so much. This community and family has become a home and is so welcoming. This show raised the bar of artistic theatre accomplishments. It is absolutely thrilling to see see first hand this show grow from the ground up. And, I have a whole cast and creative team to see that testament. I entered this show on wing and a prayer. Although it was always the dream since I was younger, the broadway experience is so different than what I have done and it was a risk. I just dove in head first. Nothing can compare to that level of excitement. As far as celebration, I am definitely going back to sleep. I still have a show to do!

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical - Wow! So I woke up and watched NY1, as I'm sure we all did! I was pretty anxious and thought "just get it out of the way and watch it live." And, here we are! It means so much, especially since Stephanie J. Block, Christian, and Brandon were all recognized! It is so exciting when a show that has since closed still has the honor to be recognized and remembered by the Tony voters. It is so thrilling and I am so proud and miss it. As for right now, it is time to go back to sleep, late night at the Met Ball!

Michelle Wilson, Sweat - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play - This is awesome! No complaints from me! So, first I overslept! When I finally woke up and I picked up my phone, it was blowing up with so many calls and texts! There was so much happening I could not decipher it all and had no clue what was happening. It took a minute to piece it together. I knew Sweat would be recognized. Especially since both Johanna Day and I were nominated! I am so honored. This show has brought so much together. I'm speechless. It's the piece and I know I have a responsibility to this piece. It is larger than any of us. This is why we do art- to communicate with empathy and love and beauty, even when things are dark.Now it is time for me to take a walk and make some fun lunch plans. And I'm going to need a lot of am-I-dreaming pinches on the arm!

Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre - Benj: I tried to watch this morning but I couldn't get the livestream to work. So, I kept calling my family because I knew they were watching. I was trying to get them to Facetime me and show me the screen so that I could watch but there were so many technical issues and so much screaming. It was a typical Jewish morning. It was not happening! [Laughs] Then I eventually got a text from Justin congratulating me. So, I totally missed it, but I found out in the best way possible- from my collaborator.

Justin: It was such a group effort, so the most exciting thing is that people are recognized in so many categories. It was 8 years that we'd been working on this and some of the actors have been working on it with us for 4-5 years! To be on the journey for so long and to be recognized across the board... it's so rewarding.

Benj: We're gonna be together later and we'll meet up with the Dear Evan Hansen family later to celebrate the people who made the story come to life. We started talking about this idea in college! It's remarkable that we actually have a Broadway Theatre to celebrate all oft his in today!

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical - I woke up a half hour early and I couldn't bare to watch the announcement, so I went grocery shopping instead and 5 minutes in my phone just started blowing up and then the world turned upside down really quickly! I had a quick phone call with my producer and heard that we received 9 nominations and I'm so happy the show is being recognized, it's a rare show that comes once in a decade. It's a heartfelt story that is very current and speaks to a generation who feels left out. I hope that message continues to be sent out and I hope that it will get more people to come see it and that it creates more discussion about mental health. I'm thrilled for everyone, it's just a dream come true. My knees are still a little wobbly. I guess the standard answer to say is that I'll celebrate by going to Disney World, but instead I'll say that I'm going to the theater and doing the show that I love.

Paula Vogel, Indecent - Best Play - I got up at the unusually early hour of 7 am and settled in to the CBS feed and watched it and then tweeted [director] Rebecca [Taichman] who decided not to watch. So far it's been a morning of jubilation. I'm thinking about all the writers that I've worked with over the years and I'm very honored and grateful to be receiving this honor. I think it will make a difference to see two women being nominated. It's been an extraordinary year for plays and musicals and it's great to be part of that group. I heard a rumor that there will be champagne in Daryl Roth's office and I'm looking forward to seeing the show tonight and being able to hug everybody and thank my extraordinary cast.

Tim Minchin - Groundhog Day The Musical - Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre - I'm on a train to Germany and I was watching the nominations on Twitter and I'm just thrilled. I didn't realize how tense I was feeling about it. We came in at the end of a busy season, things went wrong and then Andy's knee, and I thought 'oh no! this is not going well!' So, I didn't really how tense I was and I just burst into tears on the train and people must have thought I just got some horrible news! It's been a hell of journey to get to Broadway. It takes so much work especially when you do it how we did it, we put everything into it and we thought, 'please like us!' I don't know the words Americans use to express excitement, maybe 'I'm super excited' [laughing]

Jenn Colella, Come From Away - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical - I'm in DC right now and I thought the livestream started at 9 so I missed the announcement. But, when I picked up my phone and had many, many messages.I realized it was good news. It was quite lovely to find out that way. I have mixed feelings honestly because it's such an ensemble piece so to be singled out honestly gives me mixed feelings. But to play Beverly I'm just honored to tell her story, and it's just awesome, this is what I wanted all my life and the best news is that I get to do the show tonight and see everyone and hug each other and that's the perfect way to celebrate!

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll's House, Part 2 - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play - I was online reading the New York Times minding my own business and I got a call form Scott Rudin and it was really phenomenal and amazing and I'm just so happy for the whole company to be recognized. It's just a great honor. With any role any actor approaches we go into it hoping people will receive it well and try to give an honest and true rendering, so anytime hard work is recognized it's very satisfying and lovely. I have an audition later this afternoon and then the show so my form of celebrating will be working but doing the show is a just a joy.

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - Best Choreography - I am one those people who was up all night trying not to vomit. I'm in a bleak hotel room in Kanas City, Missouri right now and I couldn't get the live stream to work! So my boyfriend in Seattle was facetiming me and we were trying to get it to work and then Jane Krakowski popped up for a second and then she was gone. [Laughs] So I eventually found out, but it was so clumsily. Great Comet is the thing that I'm proudest of in my life. It has been truly a collaboration. Impossibly joyful from the very beginning... long before Broadway was even a dream in our minds. Everything about it has been a dream. Every person on the stage is a radical weirdo. My favorite thing its that everyone is totally themselves. It's all about individuality and generosity. I'm so grateful. Now I'm going to celebrate by going to rehearsal for a beautiful new play called What Would Crazy Horse Do? I'm in my first week of previews and it will be an odd surreal day!

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson's Jitney - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play - It was so bizarre because I told myself last night that I wouldn't watch the nominations in the morning. Hopefully I would hear one way or another. I woke up at 7 and forced myself to go back to sleep. And, then I woke up again at 8:26 and I took it as a sign and I turned it on. I watched on CBS and they did the first categories... then it stopped! Then the news came back. I eventually found out once I turned in the phone and ipad. To be remembered at all is bittersweet. It's something to be said about the staying power of August Wilson that it stayed in people's mind and people's hearts. It was a great revival. There are so many wonderful shows though! I'm so happy that it stayed with people.

Condola Rashad, A Doll's House, Part 2 - Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play - Thank you to the Broadway League and The American Theater Wing for honoring our cast and fearless leaders, Sam Gold and Lucas Hnath! I visited my mother on my day off, woke up in my childhood room to this news, and the most surreal and amazing part of this morning was walking downstairs to find my mother and say "Mom, guess what?!" - One of the proudest daughter moments of my life as of yet. Thank you!

David Korins, War Paint - Best Scenic Design of a Musical - I ran straight home after I dropped the kids off at school and I watched on television. I've never really tuned in in the past, but this year I knew I had to watch because I have so many people who I love who are doing wonderful work. This has been such an amazing year and this is just the icing on the cake. Christopher Jackson is such a dear friend of mine and the fact that he is the person who read my name was so great. Now I am on my way to the office to celebrate with my team. There are a lot of people who help me, and yesterday I told them: "No matter what happens, I want you to know that the work is excellent." I'm so happy that I get to celebrate the hard work with them today.

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day The Musical - Best Direction of a Musical - What an absolute delight to receive this recognition in a season so crammed with terrific work. I applaud the huge achievements of the other nominated new musicals - all of which I loved - and feel honored to share the season with them. Groundhog Day's inclusion in today's nominations is a testament to a phenomenal cast and crew who Tim, Danny and I completely adore.

Groundhog Day The Musical, Danny Rubin - Best Book of a Musical - I actually got a text from my son this morning who is on the east coast and he was up for it. My wife and I were trying to watch online on the west coast and the image froze, so we couldn't see anything. But he was the one who got to tell me. Seven [nominations] is a very good number. You never really know what's gonna happen. I live in Santa Fe, New Mexico and I'll be heading back to New York today! That feels special in itself. I can't wait to give everyone a big hug, because in my opinion, that's what theatre is all about!

Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller's The Price - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play - I am very excited. This is just mind-blowing. I got a text this morning from a friend saying congratulations and then my daughter called right after that. She lives in Brooklyn and was watching. That's how I found out! I've been texting with people all morning since then. It's such a great honor. The cast is superb- every one of them on stage with me... Jessica, Mark and Tony. They've helped me all the way, because this is my first time on Broadway after all! Working with all of the and with Terry Kinney at the Roundabout has been such an intense and wonderful time. It's such a beautiful New York day, so I'm probably going to just hang out and keep this wonderful energy going. I also think I might take Solomon's glasses to be tightened. They've been tipping on my nose a little bit, and it seems like the perfect day to get that fixed.

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly! - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical - I'll be honest, I'm at a Holiday Inn Express in Ohio, I had a concert last night here and the WiFi was not working here this morning and the Tony site was down so I wasn't able to watch and I thought, 'well I guess this it's not happening for me today' but then I got like 87 text messages from friends so I knew it was good news. I'm still enjoying this wonderful honey pot that we're siting in and still taking it in that I'm even in 'Hello Dolly'. It all happens at once when you open in the spring, the sweet cake of opening and celebrating and being well received is a feast on it's own, and then to have this on top of it. I just can't wait to get back to work Wednesday morning and hug all my friends and share this - its the best thing about what we do, we get to do this over and over again and be together.

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - Best Lighting Design of a Musical - I was trying to live stream the nominations this morning but it was being a little jerky so when it came to my category I only saw the first three names and missed the fourth, which was my name. But then I got a flood of text messages from friends! My two year old wasn't happy because we interrupted Sesame Street! It's so humbling because I've studied and worked with the other nominees in my category so to be recognized long with them is truly a dream. And for all of us in the cast and creative team to be recognized in this way is also a dream come. I have not processed any of it/ I think theres a bottle of champagne that's been sitting in my refrigerator so I guess I should open it. If not now, when, right?

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes - Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play - I'm both dazed and dazzled! I was asleep, because doing the show means late to bed and late to rise. Honestly, I didn't even know it was today. My wife nudged me awake about my phone buzzing and buzzing. She was worried it might be something about our kids! I looked and thought "oh shit! I have so many calls. What is happening?" Then I saw the messages and once I realized I said "oh thank God every one is okay!" Such a wonderful surprise! This is so fun because I wasn't expecting this today; I wasn't expecting it at all! I have such a great time on this show. It's wonderful and I love working on it and being apart of this. This is all such a good experience and I love guys in this category! I am going to do my favorite way to celebrate, by getting to do it all again!

