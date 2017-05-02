Britney Spears Could Be Broadway's Next Musical

May. 2, 2017  
Will Britney Spears be heading to the Great White Way?

According to Forbes, Spears' manager Larry Rudolph has met On Your Feet director Jerry Mitchell to discuss the possible project. With Spears' Las Vegas show closing soon, a hop over to Broadway could be the next step.

Mitchell confirmed to Forbes that he does not plan to use the same autobiographical recipe with the Britney show as he did with On Your Feet. He would rather compile her songs into a fictional story, similar to Mamma Mia!

No formal timeline for the project has been announced.


