Who's It Gonna Be? A Nominations Day Guide to Everything Tonys!

The big day is here! The 71st Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced today, May 2, from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. The Tony Nominations can be viewed LIVE (8:30am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more!

If you haven't been following how awards season has been shaping up so far, be sure to check out nominations for the Drama Desk Awards, Drama League Awards, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has met four times this season to determine the eligibility of eighteen Broadway productions. Catch up on what decisions were made here.

Lastly... recap on who is eligible for this year's biggest awards below!

Best Play

A Doll's House, Part 2

The Encounter

Heisenberg

Indecent

Oh, Hello

Oslo

The Play That Goes Wrong

The Present

Significant Other

Sweat

Best Musical

Amelie

Anastasia

Bandstand

A Bronx Tale

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Groundhog Day

Holiday Inn

In Transit

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Paramour

War Paint

Best Revival of a Play

The Cherry Orchard

The Front Page

The Glass Menagerie

Jitney

Les Liaisons Dangereuses

The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

The Price

Six Degrees of Separation

Best Revival of a Musical

Cats

Falsettos

Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Sunset Boulevard

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Denis Arndt

Chris Cooper

Gideon Glick

Corey Hawkins

Sean Hayes

Kevin Kline

Nick Kroll

Joe Mantello

Jefferson Mays

Simon McBurney

John Mulaney

Richard Roxburgh

Mark Ruffalo

Liev Schreiber

Henry Shields

John Slattery



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Cate Blanchett

Jennifer Ehle

Sally Field

Allison Janney

Diane Lane

Laura Linney

Janet McTeer

Laurie Metcalf

Mary-Louise Parker

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Christian Borle (Falsettos)

Jon Jon Briones

Corey Cott

Bobby Conte Thornton

Josh Groban

Andy Karl

David Hyde Pierce

Bryce Pinkham

Ben Platt

Michael Xavier

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christy Altomare

Denee Benton

Christine Ebersole

Lora Lee Gayer

Patti LuPone

Bette Midler

Eva Noblezada

Laura Osnes

Phillipa Soo

