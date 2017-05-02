Who's It Gonna Be? A Nominations Day Guide to Everything Tonys!
The big day is here! The 71st Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced today, May 2, from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. The Tony Nominations can be viewed LIVE (8:30am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more!
If you haven't been following how awards season has been shaping up so far, be sure to check out nominations for the Drama Desk Awards, Drama League Awards, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.
The Tony Awards Administration Committee has met four times this season to determine the eligibility of eighteen Broadway productions. Catch up on what decisions were made here.
Lastly... recap on who is eligible for this year's biggest awards below!
Best Play
A Doll's House, Part 2
The Encounter
Heisenberg
Indecent
Oh, Hello
Oslo
The Play That Goes Wrong
The Present
Significant Other
Sweat
Best Musical
Amelie
Anastasia
Bandstand
A Bronx Tale
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Groundhog Day
Holiday Inn
In Transit
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Paramour
War Paint
Best Revival of a Play
The Cherry Orchard
The Front Page
The Glass Menagerie
Jitney
Les Liaisons Dangereuses
The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
The Price
Six Degrees of Separation
Best Revival of a Musical
Cats
Falsettos
Hello, Dolly!
Miss Saigon
Sunset Boulevard
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Denis Arndt
Chris Cooper
Gideon Glick
Corey Hawkins
Sean Hayes
Kevin Kline
Nick Kroll
Joe Mantello
Jefferson Mays
Simon McBurney
John Mulaney
Richard Roxburgh
Mark Ruffalo
Liev Schreiber
Henry Shields
John Slattery
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Cate Blanchett
Jennifer Ehle
Sally Field
Allison Janney
Diane Lane
Laura Linney
Janet McTeer
Laurie Metcalf
Mary-Louise Parker
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christian Borle (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)
Christian Borle (Falsettos)
Jon Jon Briones
Corey Cott
Bobby Conte Thornton
Josh Groban
Andy Karl
David Hyde Pierce
Bryce Pinkham
Ben Platt
Michael Xavier
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christy Altomare
Denee Benton
Christine Ebersole
Lora Lee Gayer
Patti LuPone
Bette Midler
Eva Noblezada
Laura Osnes
Phillipa Soo