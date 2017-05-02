2017 AWARDS SEASON
Watch Live on BWW! Christopher Jackson & Jane Krakowski Announce the Tony Nominations- Live at 8:30AM!

May. 2, 2017  

Everything's coming up Tonys!

In just minutes, Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson will announce the 71st Annual Tony Awards nominations, live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Watch the announcement live at 8:30AM and follow us throughout the day for exclusive nominee interviews, special coverage and lots more!


