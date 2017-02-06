BWW Morning Brief February 6th, 2017: HAMILTON Super Bowl, Backstage with Richard Ridge and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

1) VIDEO: HAMILTON's Original Schuyler Sisters Reunite To Perform 'America The Beautiful' At The Super Bowl

by Alan Henry - February 05, 2017

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Schuyler Sisters - Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones - reunited to perform 'America the Beautiful' before the big game.. (more...)

2) STAGE TUBE: SNL Continues to Nail Donald Trump's Administration in This Week's Cold Open

by Stage Tube - February 05, 2017

Saturday Night Live never seems to miss its mark when it comes to the Trump Administration. In this week's cold open, Alec Baldwin returned with his masterful impression of the impetuous man.. (more...)

3) Backstage with Richard Ridge: Let Her Give You the Low-Down... Susan Stroman Talks PRINCE OF BROADWAY, LITTLE DANCER, and Returning to CRAZY FOR YOU!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge - February 05, 2017

Five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman will direct and choreograph Manhattan Concert Productions' 25th Anniversary concert performances of Crazy for You. In addition to Stroman's choreography from the original production, this performance features a stunning Broadway and television cast (led by Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck), including a professional creative team, a chorus of 240 singers from across the United States, and the enlarged forces of the New York City Chamber Orchestra.. (more...)

4) Want to Win Big on Broadway? How to Score Tickets Via Digital Lottery!

by BWW News Desk - February 05, 2017

Now more than ever, Broadway shows are switching over to a digital lottery, allowing fans an equal chance at these coveted tickets without having to wait in long lines in inclement weather. Here's a look at all of the shows that are currently offering a digital lottery, and how you can get in on the action!. (more...)

5) Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes Tony-Winning Composer Charles Strouse

by Behind the Curtain - February 05, 2017

Put on a happy face because the Tony Award winning composer of BYE BYE BIRDIE, APPLAUSE, ANNIE, and countless others, Charles Strouse, invites Rob and Kevin into his penthouse apartment for a two part interview about his life and career.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Jennifer Damiano, Lesli Margherita and more sing out against bullying at 54 Below.

- Imani Uzuri's 'LOVE STORY' tours the boroughs starting today...

- Lisa Kron and Daniel Zaitchik receive the 2017 Kleban Prize today.

- And Kristin Chenoweth, Jonathan Groff, Tituss Burgess and more take part in Transport Group's benefit honoring Mary-Mitchell Campbell tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Listen to our BEHIND THE CURTAIN podcast's interview with Tony-winning composer Charles Strouse!

#MotivationalMonday: A word from Kleban Prize honoree, FUN HOME's Lisa Kron...

"Nothing takes you inside the soul of a human being like a musical does." - Lisa Kron (via AZ Quotes)

What we're geeking out over: This behind-the-scenes look at the filming of NEWSIES (photo courtesy Disney Theatrical Productions)!

What we're listening to: Ariana Grande and John Legend's version of the BEAUTY AND THE BEAST title track!

Social Butterfly: Check out The Tony Awards' clever Super Bowl-themed memes on Instagram!

If anyone needs us, we'll be "finishing the snacks." @SundayBroadway #SundayInTheParkWithGeorge #SB51 #TonyAwards2017 A video posted by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles