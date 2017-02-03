FIRST LISTEN: Ariana Grande & John Legend Perform BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Title Track!

GRAMMY nominated and multi-platinum selling artist Ariana Grande and 10-time GRAMMY, Oscar-winning and multi-platinum selling musician John Legend perform the Oscar and GRAMMY-winning duet "Beauty and the Beast" as the title track for Disney's upcoming soundtrack to the live-action film adaptation BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Check out a first listen to the song below!



The ballad, originally performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson featuring eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken's beautiful melody and two-time Oscar-winner Howard Ashman's unforgettable lyrics, received an Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and GRAMMY Award, among other accolades, upon its release in 1991. The new rendition of the classic song is produced by GRAMMY-winning veteran Ron Fair, whose music career spans 37 years as a major-label record company leader and accomplished producer, arranger, recording engineer and musical director.

Alan Menken also provides the film score, with new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Ashman. Also featured are three new songs written by Menken and veteran lyricist and three time Oscar winner Tim Rice. The original motion picture soundtrack will be released by Walt Disney Records on March 10, 2017. The pre-order is available now at http://disneymusic.co/BeautySndtrkP.

Related Articles