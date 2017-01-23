Jennifer Damiano, Lesli Margherita, Milly Shapiro and More to Sing Out Against Bullying at Feinstein's/54 Below

Following on the massive success of the first "Broadway Against Bullying" cabaret held last year, nationally renowned non-profit No Bully will host the second annual one-night-only cabaret titled "Broadway Against Bullying: Stars Shine Brightest in the Dark."

Cast members will include Broadway's Tony Award nominee Jennifer Damiano (Next To Normal, American Psycho), Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Mary Bridget Davies (A Night With Janis Joplin), Tony Award honoree Milly Shapiro (Matilda, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown), Abigail Shapiro (Liberty: A Monumental New Musical, How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Alysha Umphress (On The Town), Tyce Green (Rock of Ages) and many others to be announced at a later date.

No Bully will also be honoring longtime supporter Hasbro Inc. during the program. The event will be held at the famed Feinstein's/54 Below venue in New York City on Monday, February 6th, 2017 at 7:00 PM.

No Bully, the non-profit organization that trains schools in how to leverage student empathy to stop bullying and cyberbullying, hosted the first annual New York-based "Broadway Against Bullying" last February, featuring talents including Darren Criss (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Glee), Billy Porter (Kinky Boots), Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots, Wicked, Hair), amongst many others. They have held the same event for a West coast crowd at 54 Below's San Francisco location at The Nikko Hotel for the past three years.

"Our mission is to eradicate bullying in schools, in a non-punitive way, igniting compassion and empathy in all kids," says Erik Stangvik, No Bully's Vice-President of Strategy and Development. "We've been highly successful in that we created a methodology that we've employed across the US. We've reached 170,000 students in various campuses across the country. We've talked to many actors, and people involved in Broadway over the years, and they have a special understanding of bullying because they go through school and are often targeted for being different."

"It's an honor to be participating in my second Broadway Against Bullying cabaret, an event that sheds so much positive light on something each and every one of us faces at some point in our lives," said Broadway actress Lesli Margherita. "The power of No Bully goes well beyond the classroom and embraces the power of empathy to make an impact on bullying across the country and globe in a truly tangible way."

No Bully recently received widespread support following the release of a single, titled "I Have A Voice" and accompanying music video released by Broadway Records, featuring over 70 Broadway child actors from shows including School of Rock, The Lion King, Kinky Boots, On Your Feet, Matilda the Musical and more. The song, "I Have a Voice," is a powerful anthem for any child who has felt alone among his or her peers, written by Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde) and lyricist Robin Lerner - and can be found in the new forthcoming musical Song of Bernadette.

"Broadway Against Bullying: Stars Shine Brightest in the Dark" is produced by No Bully, with musical direction by Michael J. Moritz Producer Beautiful The Carol King Musical, On the Town, Big Fish and A Night with Janis Joplin. Doors open at 5:15 PM. The show will begin promptly at 7:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased online here for $150. All proceeds will benefit No Bully and their work to bring an end to bullying in schools.

The No Bully System is a step-by-step process and set of interventions to prevent and stop bullying and cyber-bullying in school and after-school programs. It guides school leaders, teachers and staff through a series of interventions for responding to bullying and harassment, depending on the severity of the incident. When severe or persistent bullying occurs, teachers facilitate Solution Teams, where the target's peer group and the bully come together to stop the bullying. For more information, visit www.nobully.org.

