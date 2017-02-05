Want to Win Big on Broadway? How to Score Tickets Via Digital Lottery!

In a world where our lives are run by social media, and most everyday tasks can be done with a computer, it only makes sense that Broadway has followed suit. For years, Broadway shows have allowed patrons a chance at day-of tickets for a discounted price through rushes and lottery systems.

But now more than ever, shows are switching over to a digital lottery, allowing fans an equal chance at these coveted tickets without having to wait in long lines in inclement weather. Here's a look at all of the shows that are currently offering a digital lottery, and how you can get in on the action!

CATS: A limited number of tickets will be sold to winners of the Official Digital Lottery. Please note, lottery seats may be partial view. Click "Enter Now" below for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form. After the lottery closes, you will be notified via email within minutes as to whether you won or not. Winners, claim your seats: If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets. Seats are assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances.

ENTER NOW

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Cirque du Soleil PARAMOUR: A limited number of $35 tickets will be made available to every performance via the TodayTix app. The lottery begins each night at midnight and closes four hours prior to the performance. Winners will receive email confirmation to claim lottery tickets. Winners' tickets are available for pick up from a TodayTix concierge at the Lyric Theatre. Lottery purchases have a maximum of two tickets per person.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine

DEAR EVAN HANSEN: A lottery can be entered daily for a limit of two tickets per customer, for $40 each. Participants may enter once per performance. Click "Enter Now" below and choose a social media logo to get started, then follow the instructions to enter the lottery.

ENTER NOW

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

HAMILTON: 42 seats in the first two rows are available for $10 via the digital lottery. The lottery is open between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. for matinee performances and from 12 p.m and 4 p.m. for evening performances following matinees. On days with only an evening performance, the lottery is open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. There is a limit of one entry per person, and each entrant can request up to two tickets. Winners will be notified via email shortly after the lottery closes with a link to purchase the tickets. Winners have a 60-minute window during which they must pay for the tickets online. Winners must pick up their tickets at the Richard Rodgers Theatre box office with a valid photo ID that matches the name drawn. Click "Enter Now" below and click the "Enter" button next to the performance you would like to enter the lottery for.

ENTER NOW

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

KINKY BOOTS: A limited number of $37 tickets for each performance will be sold via lottery. Entries will be accepted beginning at the curtain time of the previous performance up to 3.5 hours prior to curtain of the desired performance. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner. Three hours prior to the performance time, names will be chosen at random and notified via email. Winners may pick up and pay for tickets any time between the the drawing and 30 minutes prior to the curtain time. Tickets are subject to availability and may be partial view. Click "Enter Now" below and select the performance(s) you would like to enter for.

ENTER NOW

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812: On the day of the performance, patrons are invited to enter a digital lottery by 10 a.m. for matinees and 3 p.m. for evening performances. Winners may purchase up to two tickets at $39 each. Seats may not be located next to one another and locations may be partial view. Click "Enter Now" below and choose a social media logo to get started.

ENTER NOW

ON YOUR FEET: A limited number of tickets will be sold to winners of the Official Digital Lottery. If you are chosen as a winner, you will be notified via email and will have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets online. Seats are assigned at the discretion of the box office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances. Click "Enter Now" below and click the "enter" button next to the performance you would like to enter for.

ENTER NOW

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

SCHOOL OF ROCK: On the day of the performance, patrons are invited to enter the School of Rock Broadway lottery by 10 a.m. for matinees and 3 p.m. for evening performances. Winners may purchase up to two tickets at $39 each. Seats may not be located next to one another and locations may be partial view. Click "Enter Now" below and choose a social network logo to get started.

ENTER NOW

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

THE LION KING: Lottery entries for each performance will be accepted starting once the prior day's performance begins and will continue up until 9 a.m. on the day of the performance. Winners will receive an email prompting them to claim their seats. You will have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets online via credit card. Seat locations are assigned based on availability and at the discretion of the box office. They can not be transferred to other people or performances. Once you have paid, you will need to use a government-issued ID in order to pick up your tickets. Click "Enter Now" below and click the "enter" button next to the performance you would like to enter for.

ENTER NOW

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: On the day of the performance, patrons are invited to enter the Phantom Broadway lottery by 10 a.m. for matinees and 3 p.m. for evening performances. Winners may purchase up to two tickets at $28 each. Seats may not be located next to one another and locations may be partial view. Click "Enter Now" below and choose a social media logo to get started.

ENTER NOW

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

WICKED: A limited number of tickets are available through the digital lottery, which opens at 8:30 a.m. for matinee and evening performances and remains open until 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, when winners are drawn. Tickets are $35 each, including the facility fee. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and will have 60 minutes to pay for their tickets with a credit card online. Tickets can be picked up at the Gershwin Theatre box office 30 minutes prior to show time. Photo ID is required for pickup, and seat locations awarded are subject to availability. Click "Enter Now" below and click the "enter" button next to the performance you would like to enter for.

ENTER NOW

Related Articles