The Tony Awards Instagram Celebrates Super Bowl Sunday with Fabulous Photo Edits

The Tony Awards have gone full out to celebrate today's Super Bowl. As they said on Instagram "Don't get the #SB51 hype? We've put it in words any Broadway fan can understand." Check out their amazing Broadway themed edits below!

This year holds a special Broadway connection with a special pregame performance from Hamilton stars.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Schuyler Sisters - Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones - reunited to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game. Check out the video here!

All three actresses have since left the Broadway show to pursue their next big projects. Soo is about to return to the Great White Way in AMELIE, Goldsberry is hard at work on ALTERED CARBON for Netflix, and Jones will soon appear on TV in GIRLS and BLOOD SURF.

As previously announced, the Super Bowl halftime show features Lady Gaga. Luke Bryan will perform The Star-Spangled Banner.

Hakuna Matata, it's game day. #SB51 @TheLionKing #TonyAwards2017 A photo posted by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:00am PST

Once upon a #February, two #teams will uncover the mystery of the #pass. @AnastasiaBway #SB51 #Football #Game #InACrowdofThousands #TonyAwards2017 A photo posted by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:30am PST

Mystify and delight your guests with a #Wonka-approved #halftime snack. Serves 1-20 adults (or about 35.4 Oompa Loompas). #SB51 #CharlieMusical @CharlieOnBway #TonyAwards2017 A photo posted by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:00am PST

"When people see me, they will scream for half of Oz's favorite #team!" Who are you rooting for in the big #game? #WICKED #SB51 #TonyAwards2017 A photo posted by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:33am PST

#KatieBlackburn tackles any barrier-the @Bengals EVP became the 1st female chief contract negotiator in the @NFL. #SB51 @WarPaintMusical #Football #Game #TonyAwards2017 A photo posted by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:34am PST

Tonight's halftime show is going to R-O-C-K! @SORMusical #SB51 #TonyAwards2017 A photo posted by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

If anyone needs us, we'll be "finishing the snacks." @SundayBroadway #SundayInTheParkWithGeorge #SB51 #TonyAwards2017 A video posted by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

