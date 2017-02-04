NEWSIES
Photo Flash: Ain't It a Fine Life Filming NEWSIES? Go Behind the Scenes Before It Hits Theatres!

Feb. 4, 2017  

Audiences have a final chance to "Seize the Day!" - tickets are now available for "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!," playing in U.S. movie theaters for three days only on Thursday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday February 18 at 12:55 p.m. and Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. (all local times). Captured live at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre earlier this year, the event features Jeremy Jordan, reprising the role he created as "Jack Kelly." Joining Jordan are original Broadway cast members Kara Lindsay as "Katherine," Ben Fankhauser as "Davey" and Andrew Keenan-Bolger as "Crutchie," and NEWSIES North American Tour stars Steve Blanchard as "Joseph Pulitzer," Aisha de Haas as "Medda Larkin," and Ethan Steiner as "Les."

Tickets for "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

With just days left before the newsies hit the big screen, were bringing you a behind the scenes look at filming at the Pantages Theatre!

Photos courtesy of Disney Theatrical Productions

