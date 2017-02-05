Backstage with Richard Ridge: Let Her Give You the Low-Down... Susan Stroman Talks PRINCE OF BROADWAY, LITTLE DANCER, and Returning to CRAZY FOR YOU!

Click Here for More Articles on BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE

Five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman will direct and choreograph Manhattan Concert Productions' 25th Anniversary concert performances of Crazy for You. In addition to Stroman's choreography from the original production, this performance features a stunning Broadway and television cast (led by Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck), including a professional creative team, a chorus of 240 singers from across the United States, and the enlarged forces of the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721-6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).

Below, watch as Stroman gives Richard Ridge the low-down on everything Crazy for You, plus reminisces about some of her career highlights, including THE PRODUCERS, CONTACT, BULLETS OVER BROADWAY and more!

