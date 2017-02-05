VIDEO: HAMILTON's Original Schuyler Sisters Reunite To Perform 'America The Beautiful' At The Super Bowl

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Werk! Hamilton's original trio of bad-ass ladies have scored a touch-down as pregame entertainment for the Super Bowl. Check out the video below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Schuyler Sisters - Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones - reunited to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game.

All three actresses have since left the Broadway show to pursue their next big projects. Soo is about to return to the Great White Way in AMELIE, Goldsberry is hard at work on ALTERED CARBON for Netflix, and Jones will soon appear on TV in GIRLS and BLOOD SURF.

As previously announced, the Super Bowl halftime show features Lady Gaga. Luke Bryan will perform The Star-Spangled Banner.

#Hamilton's Schuyler Sisters (Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones) slay "America The Beautiful" #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/I4BtzUrvQw — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 5, 2017



